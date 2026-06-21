‘I Watched This 80 Times’: Black Teen Executes Genius Revenge Plot on White Student Who Called Her the N-Word with ‘the Hard R’

A Black teen didn’t hesitate to respond after another student called her a racial slur, a viral video shows.

Tiktoker, Only CC, publicly embarrassed a white teen who called her the n-word, with the “hard r,” then posted it on the social media platform. The video has garnered nearly 76 million views and over 11 million likes.

“The saxophones getting louder when the ‘richest boy in school’ thinks he can call me the hard R,” CC wrote. A saxophone plays over the video.

TikToker, OnlyCC, went viral after posting a video getting revenge on a bully. (Photos: TikTok/OnlyCC)

The video starts with students eating in a cafeteria, focusing on a table occupied by a group of white boys. Then, a girl wearing a hoodie with the same frame as CC walks by and throws hot, creamy cheese on a boy’s head. A person off-camera lets out a loud gasp.

The other boys at the table appeared shocked. After a brief pause, they laughed at their schoolmate as he was covered in cheese.

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Bullying based on identity remains a major problem in American schools, and race is one of the most common reasons students are targeted, according to Public Health Post. National data shows students of color face bullying at disproportionately high rates. Black students account for roughly 37% of bullying victims, even though they make up only about 15% of the nation’s K-12 student population.

Atlanta Black Star was unable to verify when and where the incident took place, but CC posted on TikTok in late April, and the video has recently gone viral.

More than 20,000 people commented on the video, most of them applauding CC’s response.

“As a teacher…. nothing. No notes,” one viewer wrote. “I watched this 80 times,” another person wrote. “The walk off was a 10, but the cup toss was a 20. She really stood on business,” a third viewer wrote.