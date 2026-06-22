‘Stop Harassing Me!’: White Woman Picks the Wrong Black Shopper to Mess with at Walmart, Gets Roasted So Bad Even the Bystander Couldn’t Walk Away

Harassment by a stranger while shopping is never funny, but one Black woman recently filmed an unintentionally hilarious argument with a white customer at Walmart.

Details about the dust-up are scarce, but the Black shopper behind the camera clearly felt aggrieved. She accused a white woman of following her through Walmart’s grocery section and making rude remarks. But that wasn’t why the June 19 video went viral. It was the wild smackdown she delivered in her defense.

Between yelling “b–ch” and “stop harassing me!” the Black shopper snuck in some memorable put-downs that lit up the comments section on TikTok.

A video screenshot shows a woman involved in a viral confrontation. (Photo: TikTok/original_ghettogaragetv)

Among the creative burns, she told the woman to take her “cat-smelling pissy ass” elsewhere and added, “You smell like cat.”

The white woman on the receiving end of the feisty fit was speechless. Perhaps not knowing how to respond to a cat insult, she reached for her phone, seemingly to call 911. The Black shopper—perhaps feeling she had nine lives—dared her to do it. “Call them, so they pull the cameras and see your white cracker ass harassing me.”

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Meanwhile, a Black man in the background had thousands laughing for his not-so-clandestine eavesdropping. As all hell broke loose steps away, he circled a refrigerated case nearby, pretending to browse. The top comment with 182,000 likes read, “He ain’t searching for sh*t!!!”

Another joked, “He done lapped that dam freezer nine times.” Many felt he was lingering nearby in case she needed help.

The comedy had a bitter undercurrent, though. Unfortunately, many viewers watched the video on Juneteenth and lamented the painful reality that white privilege and racial hostility persist despite progress.

At one point, the Black woman sarcastically offered to take a drug test for the police to prove or disprove an alleged accusation. When the white woman told her to “get out of this store,” viewers likely cringed collectively at the ridiculousness of one customer commanding another to leave.

But in the end, the internet had two takeaways: she stood her ground, and she did it with her own unique flair. As one commenter put it, “You cuss real good.”