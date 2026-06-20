‘You Don’t Own the Street!’: New York Woman Stole Neighborhood Kids’ Ball, Then Had the Audacity to Threaten a Lawsuit. It Did Not Go Well for Her.

A video of a heated confrontation between two New York neighbors has ignited debate online after a dispute over a basketball spiraled into accusations of harassment, bullying, and even financial misconduct.

The video was shared by @gotrice2024 on X this week. The identities of the people involved have not been publicly confirmed, but the incident reportedly took place in a New York neighborhood.

The footage captures what appears to be an ongoing feud between a woman working outside her home and a mother whose children regularly play basketball in the area.

A New York grandmother accused a woman of stealing her children’s basketball. (Photo Credit: X/@gotrice2024)

The argument begins as the woman complains about a basketball near her property.

“You can do whatever you want. I’m moving my basketball. I got work to do. You’re in the way,” the woman says.

The grandmother fires back, accusing the woman of repeatedly interfering with her children’s basketball games.

“The ball comes over here, you steal it. Remember, we had that problem already,” the mother says.

The woman denies ever taking the ball.

“I don’t steal no balls in front of my house,” she replies.

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‘You Don’t Own the Street’

As the confrontation intensifies, the dispute shifts from the basketball court to a broader disagreement about who has the right to use the public street.

The woman repeatedly insists that the grandmother and her family should stay away from the area in front of her home.

“You don’t belong in front of my house,” she says several times during the exchange.

That would drive me nuts if my neighbor waited outside when my kids were playing basketball only to throw away their basketball when the ball rolled into the street. I strive to have a safe place for the kids to play and normally it’s other kids I have to look out for. I wouldn’t… https://t.co/SUCWuod2gz pic.twitter.com/qaU1pmWgRW — SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) June 18, 2026

The grandmother repeatedly responds that the woman does not own the roadway.

“Do you know you don’t own the street?” the grandmother asks over and over.

The woman continues arguing that she is trying to work while accusing the grandmother of harassing her.

“Get away from me. You’re driving me insane. You’re a harassing bully,” she says.

The grandmother counters by accusing the woman of trying to control a public space.

“I can live anywhere I want,” she says.

Argument Turns Personal

The confrontation soon becomes deeply personal, with both women trading insults about family members, finances, and past grievances.

At one point, the woman criticizes the grandmother’s upbringing.

“I don’t know where you were brought up, but your grandmother did a bad job,” she says.

The grandmother responds by accusing the woman of owing money to another resident.

“You owe that lady money over there,” she says.

The woman denies the accusation before mocking the grandmother’s claims about her finances.

“I owe nobody nothing, millionaire,” she says.

The grandmother then sarcastically labels the woman a millionaire several times and appears to reference tax breaks or reduced taxes.

“She’s a millionaire, but she has to have reduced taxes because she’s a millionaire,” the grandmother says.