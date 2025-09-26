‘Total Filth’: Trump Reportedly Left Windsor Castle a Mess with Orange-Stained Sheets and ‘Takeout Trash’ as Melania Refused to Stay in the Same Room

The royal family is reportedly “disgusted” with the way President Donald Trump left his room in Windsor Castle following his recent visit to the U.K.

The 79-year-old and the First Lady had a visit with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince William and Princess Catherine on Sept. 17, and a tabloid is claiming it has a palace source who says Trump left his quarters in “total filth.”

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) US President Donald Trump, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and US First Lady Melania Trump view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

According to RadarOnline, an unnamed mouthpiece says the president left the sheets in his suite stained from his orange spray tans. He also left the room littered with takeout boxes and bottles.

“It was takeout boxes, tanning sprays and hair products everywhere,” the purported source supposedly said. “The bathroom was littered with bottles, the sinks stained, and his bed sheets had been left completely orange from whatever he uses. People were horrified. This was Windsor Castle, not a roadside motel.”

The source added that Trump demanded that his Secret Service agents “fetch” him fast food at 2 o’clock in the morning.

“No one could say no to him,” the source continued. “If Trump wanted fast food at 2 a.m., the Secret Service would fetch it. The room smelled of fries and fried chicken by morning. For staff who are used to military precision and spotless suites, it was beyond the pale.”

The royal family was said to be “disgusted” with the state Trump left his room at Windsor Castle, and aides said the mess he left was “unprecedented.”

“He had sprays and tubs of hair gel scattered across the bathroom,” another unnamed staffer said to the outlet, it claims. “Tan wipes were in the bin, the towels were ruined, and the housekeeping team had to replace nearly everything. It was like a bomb had gone off in Selfridges’ cosmetics hall.”

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 This evening, The King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a State Banquet held in their honour at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/WbsbuprR05 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2025

Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, reportedly stayed in different rooms within one suite during their stay at Windsor Castle, per The Daily Mail.

“Suites of rooms tend to contain one double bedroom and a spare single room, so that if the gentleman comes to bed slightly later than his wife, he can always sleep in a separate place without disturbing her,” reported the outlet. “That’s an old tradition.”

However, social media users had their own thoughts on the matter of separate rooms.

“She can’t stand the stench either,” wrote a user on Threads. “I doubt anyone can sleep with that stench,” joked another. “Hey she’s just his paid hooker… sorry, paid companion for events,” noted another.

“She ain’t paid THAT MUCH $$$, people,” another user wrote.

After the Trumps left the castle, the staff was left to clean up his orange mess.

“Everyone has hosted difficult guests,” said the source. “But nothing like this. For many, it was simply revolting.”