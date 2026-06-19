‘Disaster’: Trump’s Reflecting Pool Nightmare Takes Another Turn, as the Algae Controversy Leads to an Even More Embarrassing Discovery

President Donald Trump promised the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation would be the crown jewel of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

However, the $14 million project has raised doubts about long term maintenance after workers using chemicals to treat the algae-filled green water in the basin.

Trump has blamed previous administrations failed to fix leaks and other maintenance issues.

Trump’s $14 million “American Flag Blue” makeover is unraveling as peeling paint becomes the latest problem in the troubled Reflecting Pool renovation. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Now, 12 days after reopening, the Reflecting Pool is already peeling back its so-called “fresh start.”

The president defended his idea to use “American Flag Blue” paint, claiming he was making the Reflecting Pool “waterproof.”

In the eyes of some critics, the pool no longer reads as a historic reflecting basin.

Many have compared its glossy country club-style look—to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Now, the algae controversay has led to another embarrssing discovery.

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Videos of blue paint strips peeling off the bottom and floating through the water spread fast, and the internet had zero mercy.

“14 million dollars for green water and peeling paint. Is this Biden’s fault as well?” one person asked.

Another user brought a chemistry lesson nobody asked for, but everyone needed.

“For the MAGA’s confused about how chemicals work lemme break it down slowly: Hydrogen Peroxide Is A Paint Remover. Thank you for attending this Ted Talk.”

Clips are going viral of the new $14M paint on the Reflecting Pool peeling off just 12 days after the pool reopened. pic.twitter.com/4bX8v1jCfB — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 18, 2026

A third critic went further, writing, “Everything Trump touches dies, except algae & Epstein Files. #ReflectingPool is a metaphor for first 2 years of the Trump presidency. Trump can’t fix anything and what he tries to fix and improve ends up as another epic failure.”

Some folks chose humor over outrage.

“Trump has turned the #ReflectingPool into a janky mood ring!” one user joked.

“Spending millions on a renovation only to have the paint peeling less than two weeks later is exactly the kind of thing that makes taxpayers ask where the money went,” another wrote.

The concern shifted to jokes as some people shared images of Trump looking at his reflection in the pool, which shows him a Ronald McDonald.

Others images show his famous “Make America Great” slogan on top of the green-algae filled water.

One commenter pointed directly at the chaos of the rushed timeline.

“This entire thing has been a disaster,” one comment wrote, “They rushed the job so it would be ready for a public event, which drove the cost higher. Now the algae is back because they did not scrub the lines prior to filling it up again.”

This mess didn’t start overnight.

Back in April, Trump announced he wanted to overhaul the century-old pool after claiming a German friend told him it looked dirty.

Standing in the Oval Office, he called the basin “filthy” and said Washington deserved something more beautiful. He originally wanted to paint it turquoise “like the Bahamas” before settling on the darker shade he proudly dubbed “American Flag Blue.”

From the start, Trump repeatedly blamed former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

He claimed they let Washington’s monuments fall into disrepair. He framed the reflecting pool as proof the nation’s capital had been neglected until he returned to power.

Critics pushed back, arguing that he was ignoring decades of aging infrastructure problems at the landmark.

Preservationists didn’t stay silent.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation sued, saying required historic review was bypassed. Architects questioned whether the paint preserved Henry Bacon’s design.

Environmental experts warned it wouldn’t fix aging pipes or algae issues—concerns that proved accurate.

Trump initially said the work would take about two weeks, but costs climbed past $14 million.

Viral videos showed crews painting uneven coats and pouring blue coating into the basin ahead of the July Fourth America 250 celebration.

Trump promoted the project throughout, sharing AI images and calling it a “reflecting lake” in May.

He even compared its size to the world’s tallest skyscrapers, fueling skepticism online.

Then came the victory lap.

Trump: I'm doing a great job on the Reflecting Lake. I've upgraded it like you wouldn't believe. It's going to be beautiful. It's going to be waterproof. It's going to be reflecting. pic.twitter.com/QRbYkn4TP7 — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 19, 2026

After declaring the Reflecting pool complete in early June and celebrating what he called the first proper functioning since 1922, the White House shared glossy images of the bright blue basin.

The celebration barely lasted a day. Algae returned almost immediately and turned the water green again.

Last week, viral images showed workers pouring hydrogen peroxide into the basin while ducks casually paddled through it.

Trump’s project has instead become a symbol of cost overruns and repeated setbacks.

The administration blamed residual material inside the pool’s supply lines and insisted the algae outbreak wasn’t connected to the renovation.

Now the paint is peeling. Pieces of the fresh blue coating are floating across the surface — a new unwelcome image just weeks before thousands are expected on the National Mall for Independence Day.

Trump’s “American Flag Blue” reflecting pool is reflecting a lot — just not what he promised.