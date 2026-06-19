‘In Plain Sight!’: Trump Overplays His Hand With a Stock Bet Nobody Was Supposed to Notice — Until His Own Pentagon Draws the Line Right Back to Him

A president buys stock in a company. Months later, that same company lands a massive government contract, sending its share price soaring.

Under ordinary circumstances, that sequence alone would trigger a barrage of scrutiny. But when the investor is President Donald Trump and the contract comes from the Pentagon, critics see something far bigger than a guiltless investment.

They see another potential grift and a president who may be profiting from the very government he leads, testing the limits of what voters are willing to accept from Trump’s unbridled second term.

President Donald Trump announces a $6.25 billion donation from Michael Dell (R), CEO of Dell Technologies and his wife Susan to “Trump Accounts,” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025. The donation will be intended to fund investment accounts for at least 25 million American children. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Now, Democrats are being pressured to pull the trigger on impeachment after reports revealed that a Pentagon contract awarded this past week to Dell Technologies likely increased the value of stock Trump purchased earlier this year.

Ethics watchdogs say the episode highlights the conflicts that can arise when a sitting president continues to hold and trade investments in companies that may benefit from government actions, while critics argue the latest revelation adds to a growing list of concerns about Trump’s financial interests.

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The controversy centers on a $9.7 billion Pentagon agreement announced Wednesday that grants Dell Federal Systems, a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, authority to oversee Defense Department purchases involving Microsoft software, services and licenses through a blanket purchasing arrangement.

According to financial disclosures reviewed by The New York Times and The Washington Post, Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of Dell stock in February. The company’s shares spiked following news of the Pentagon deal, potentially increasing the value of the president’s investment.

Maddow: So in January, Trump buys hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock in Nvidia. Then a week later, his commerce department approves the sale of Nvidia chips to China.



Also in January, Trump buys between 50,000 and $100,000 worth of stock in AMD. One week after he buys… pic.twitter.com/HjvcX3YSpG — Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2026

The purchase was one of more than 3,600 trades executed through Trump’s investment portfolio during the first three months of the year, records show. Those trades included transactions involving major banks, manufacturers and technology companies.

The timing has drawn particular scrutiny because Trump publicly praised Dell shortly after making the investment.

Nine days after purchasing more than $1 million in Dell shares, Trump appeared at an event in Georgia celebrating a major charitable commitment from Dell founder Michael Dell and his wife. During the event, Trump went beyond acknowledging the donation and directly promoted the company’s products.

“Go out and buy a Dell computer,” Trump said.

Trump: "Go out and buy a Dell, they're great"$DELL is up 12% today pic.twitter.com/YIGE8X6tR5 — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@pelositracker) May 8, 2026

The Dell family’s appearance at the event followed a December pledge to donate $6.25 billion to help launch the Trump accounts program, which provides tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children.

The White House and Trump Organization have pushed back against suggestions that the president’s investments create conflicts.

The Trump family has maintained that Trump does not personally direct the trading activity in the accounts. Instead, outside brokerage firms and investment managers handle the transactions.

“This structure was intentionally designed to maintain a clear separation between President Trump and the independent third-party investment managers overseeing the accounts and avoid even the appearance of any conflict of interest,” the Trump Organization said in a statement earlier this month.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly also defended the arrangement.

Trump “only acts in the best interests of the American public” and his assets are held in a trust managed by his children, Kelly said, adding: “There are no conflicts of interest.”

🚨 WOW.



Trump’s financial disclosure forms reportedly show he bought between $1 MILLION and $5 MILLION in Dell stock earlier this year.



Then THIS WEEK…



the Pentagon awarded Dell a contract worth MORE THAN $9 BILLION.



Read that again slowly. pic.twitter.com/U7tMIcvyHS — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 30, 2026

Still, ethics advocates argue the arrangement falls short of a traditional blind trust because Trump can remain aware of investments made on his behalf.

Unlike most federal employees, presidents are exempt from a federal conflict-of-interest law that bars government officials from taking actions that financially benefit themselves. Presidents also are not generally required to divest holdings that could create conflicts.

That legal exemption has intensified criticism from watchdog groups.

Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen, said the Dell transaction illustrates broader concerns surrounding Trump’s business and investment activities.

“It is impossible to know where personal profit making ends and policymaking starts with this president,” Weissman said, according to the Times.

The Dell investment is also drawing attention because it comes amid a broader expansion of Trump family financial interests. Recent disclosures have highlighted investments and business ventures involving military drones, cryptocurrency, mining operations and prediction markets, sectors that can be directly affected by federal policy decisions and government spending.

Government accountability advocates say the episode underscores what they view as weaknesses in the current ethics framework governing presidents.

Greg Williams of the Project on Government Oversight told The Washington Post that Congress should reconsider a system that relies largely on presidential self-restraint rather than statutory requirements to avoid conflicts of interest.

The reports quickly ignited outrage across social media, where critics argued the Dell deal represented another example of a president potentially benefiting financially from government actions.

One commenter wrote: “Pretty sure this could be grounds for impeachment. You know, jic you have nothing else important going on @thedemocrats”. Others fumed at the glaring evidence, “Doing criminal activity in plain sight.”

Another user on Threads argued: “Enough info to end the presidency of any Democrat…”

Others framed the issue as part of a broader pattern.

One viral post declared: “This week’s corrupt action winner. It’s a difficult decision to make, but he, his family, and enablers manage to take the top spots every time! Congratulations on being the most corrupt people in my lifetime. May you reap what you sow. Prison, misery, and contempt from the world.”

Whether those calls gain traction on Capitol Hill remains uncertain. But the Dell deal has once again placed Trump’s finances under a spotlight that refuses to fade.