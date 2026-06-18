‘Such an Idiot’: Donald Trump Falls for a Reporter’s Trap, But Doesn’t Realize It Until It’s Too Late. He Tries to Play It Off, But Spirals Instead

President Donald Trump appeared to walk straight into a trap laid by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday before launching into a lengthy rant about the media after realizing the quote Doocy was reading back to him came from his own mouth.

During a press conference at the G7 summit, Doocy questioned Trump about the risks of negotiating with Iran by citing a warning Trump himself issued years ago.

“I just want to ask you about this,” Doocy began. “A wise man once said, in January of 2020, ‘Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.’ That wise man—”

President Trump’s energy meeting barely registered once his suit took over the conversation, with the shoulders outshining the agenda. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“Who said that?” Trump interrupted.

As Doocy replied, “Donald Trump,” the president appeared momentarily caught off guard.

“That’s what I thought you were going to say,” Trump responded, drawing laughs from some in the room.

But rather than address why his current negotiations with Iran did not conflict with his earlier warning, Trump quickly pivoted.

Doocy: A wise man once said in January of 2020, Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation.



Trump: Who said that?



Doocy: You did. pic.twitter.com/ipFuO3AsFb — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2026

“Well, look, here they lost militarily, okay?” Trump said before launching into a lengthy defense of his handling of Iran and a familiar attack on the media.

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Trump argued that critics would attack him regardless of what happened with Iran.

“If they raised the white flag of surrender, and if they said, ‘Praise be to Allah, Donald Trump is the greatest president ever, we totally concede, we totally give up, this war is over, we have failed,’ the New York Times and CNN and a couple of others … they’d say Iran had a great victory,” Trump claimed.

The president then spiraled into a several-minute grievance session targeting major news outlets, including CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and The New York Times.

“We need a fair press,” Trump complained. “And that’s why they’re all doing so badly, because they lost credibility.”

Trump also revisited his longstanding claim that he received overwhelmingly negative media coverage during his campaigns.

“When I won in a landslide and I had 93 percent bad press, they’d take good stories about me and make them bad,” Trump said.

The exchange came just hours after the United States and Iran formally put their memorandum of understanding into effect. According to multiple reports, President Trump signed the agreement remotely ahead of a planned Friday meeting in Switzerland between U.S. and Iranian officials.

The deal is intended to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route that Iran had threatened to close during the war. French President Emmanuel Macron shared a video of Trump signing the document during a dinner at Versailles, while Trump acknowledged the negotiations were difficult, saying, “This was not easy, I can tell you.”

Vice President JD Vance is still expected to lead a U.S. delegation for follow-up talks with Iranian officials in Switzerland on Friday as both sides move toward implementing the agreement.

It quickly spread across social media, where many users mocked the president for appearing not to recognize his own quote.

“I love how big of a self own this was of Trump,” one X user wrote. “What an idiot.”

Others suggested Doocy, who has frequently sparred with Democratic administrations but is often viewed as friendlier to Republicans, intentionally baited the president.

“A+ trolling from Doocy,” one commenter wrote.

Several users pointed to the moment Trump appeared confused by the setup.

“The ‘wise man’ part was what stumped him,” another user joked.

Others were even more blunt.

“What a f—ing disgrace. He has no idea what he’s doing. He sounds like he’s on his last legs,” one critic wrote.

The awkward exchange comes as Trump continues trying to sell Americans on the agreement with Iran while simultaneously warning that military action remains on the table if Tehran fails to honor the deal.