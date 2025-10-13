‘Slay with Your Nobel Prize Winning Husband’: Barack Steps Out With an Unrecognizable Michelle, Leaving Fans to Zoom In On Her New Look 

All eyes were on Michelle Obama during her date night out with Barack Obama. The couple was spotted leaving Manhattan’s luxury The Lowell Hotel in video clips that began circulating on Instagram on Oct. 12.

The duo was exiting the hotel, where a small gathering of Obama enthusiasts, including Rev. Al Sharpton, stood by with hope of interacting with the pair. Michelle and Barack both greeted Sharpton, but only the former senator from Chicago lingered to speak with the crowd.

But the former first lady was nearly unrecognizable to fans, who had to do a hard double take.

Barack Obama fans catch him eyeing Michelle Obama’s curves during Manhattan date night. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

‘I Didn’t Realize Who It Was’: Barack and Michelle Obama Don Bathing Suits in Hawaii, Shocking Beachgoers Amid Divorce Rumors

The former president was dressed in a suit and tie, and Michelle in a long-sleeved black gown. She strayed from her post-White House braids, instead opting to wear her sleek, silk-pressed hair down with a middle part.

A fan gushed, “I was about to say ‘Harpo who dat woman’ Michelle look goodt!” Others described the mother of two as “looking like a hot girl” and “looking snatched.”

“I was about to say who is this woman Obama with…Chelle hair is,” wrote another person.

A third said, “Michelle stepped out on em looking like a supermodel. Love me some them.”

But fans are not the only ones who had their eyes locked on the author of “Becoming.”

Another impressed supporter commented, “Michelle is SMOKING HOT!!! And Barack is definitely checking her out from behind lol,’ after zooming in to catch Barack as he watched his wife walk to the Black SUV that awaited them.

Flattering comments about the couple segued into a heckling of Donald Trump when others mocked his being upset over being snubbed for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. “You better SLAY First Lady with your Nobel Peace Prize winning husband!!!” said one person.

A second chimed in to say, “Look Donald it’s the Nobel Peace Prize winner Former President OBAMA and his American First Lady Michelle.”

A third detractor of the sitting president wrote, “Trump could never pretend to be this classy.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded Barack with the Peace Prize in 2009, the same year he assumed office as the first Black president.

The committee noted “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

MAGA’s campaign heralded Trump as the “Peace President.” In the end, María Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition to President Nicolás Maduro, was awarded the honor for being a “brave and committed champion of peace.”

But on a more serious note, people are happy to see the Obamas continue to disregard false rumors about the pair splitting up. It’s clear they are staying a united front and looking stunning while doing it.