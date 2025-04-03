‘I Had to Be Ready to Do Some Hard Things’: Michelle Obama Drops Bombshell About Choosing a Broke Barack Over Someone ‘Financially Sound’

Former president Barack Obama wasn’t always the influential figure we know today. Long before his presidency, he was just a young lawyer struggling to find his financial footing when he met a Chicago woman who would change the trajectory of his life.

Host Michelle Obama, 61, and her brother Craig Robinson recently discussed relationships and financial stability on their podcast “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” alongside guest Jay Shetty, a life coach and former monk.

The conversation began with a question from a listener named Adrian, a 38-year-old single tech worker wondering if he should prioritize his career dreams or financial stability to better prepare for a future family.

Former first lady Michelle Obama reveals why she dated Barack Obama even though he was not “financially sound.” (Photo: @barackobama / Instagram)

“Would you be attracted to a guy who’s not financially sound when you meet him?” Craig pointedly asked during the episode.

Without hesitation, Michelle raised her hand and responded, “I married one.”

The former first lady elaborated on her experience, reflecting on her decision to leave her corporate law firm position shortly after meeting Barack.

“I had somebody who was like, ‘I got your back. The risks you think you’re taking, they aren’t that crazy, and I’m here to help you,'” she explained, describing how Barack supported her through that transition.

This mutual support became the foundation of their relationship.

Michelle emphasized that having a partner willing to face challenges alongside her proved more valuable than financial security.

She said, “That’s when I said, ‘I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me.’ But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him.”

Their journey together began in 1989 at the Sidley Austin LLP law firm in Chicago, where Michelle was 25 and Barack was 28.

Within a month of their initial meeting, Barack asked Michelle on a date. The couple got engaged in 1991 and married the following year. They later welcomed daughters Malia in 1998 and Sasha in 2001.

Craig suggested that “women in general” differ from Michelle in their approach to relationships, implying many prioritize finding “a good catch” with established financial status. Michelle pushed back against this generalization while acknowledging that some people focus on “superficial” qualities rather than looking “deep enough” for what truly makes a good partner.

The couple’s relationship faced numerous challenges as they balanced growing their family with their ambitious careers.

In a candid 2022 Revolt TV appearance, according to Page Six, Michelle admitted there were times when she “couldn’t stand” Barack, particularly when their daughters were young, feeling she carried a disproportionate burden while they both pursued their professional goals.

She even said that, at one point, Barack had asked her to have a third child, which she quickly dismissed.

Despite these difficulties, the Obamas celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary in October, sharing a photo of themselves embracing at a New York museum. Barack captioned the image, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with.”

During the podcast, Michelle offered advice to the listener, Adrian, encouraging authenticity in the search for a compatible partner.

“You’re going to find somebody that wants to go on that journey with you and will be excited about it,” she said. “And it might make taking the risks a little easier because you’re not doing them alone.”

The former first lady emphasized that many women seek genuine connection above financial status.

“Women want a partner, they want to feel loved, they want to feel desired, they want to feel chosen,” she explained, suggesting that being straightforward about one’s values and aspirations is more likely to attract the right match than focusing solely on financial achievements.

Their story serves as a testament to the power of mutual support and shared vision in building a lasting relationship.

From their humble beginnings as young lawyers to their years in the White House and beyond, Barack and Michelle Obama’s partnership demonstrates how choosing a companion based on character and compatibility rather than financial status can lead to extraordinary journeys together.