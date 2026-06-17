‘Heartbreaking’: Sugar Ray Leonard Makes Shocking Legal Move in Battle to Ban Son from His Home — But Mystery Behind Explosive Family Crisis Continues

Sugar Ray Leonard and the ongoing drama within his family continue to make headlines, and the latest update resulted in a surprising decision.

Amid an explosive incident in May involving his youngest son, Daniel Ray Leonard, the championship boxer filed a restraining order — but a judge recently decided to dismiss it because of what both parties failed to do.

According to Us Weekly, court documents confirmed that a judge dismissed Sugar Ray’s temporary restraining order “without prejudice for lack of prosecution” on June 15 because the boxer and his son failed to appear for the June 5 hearing.

Sugar Ray Leonard details why he filed restraining order against troubled son, Daniel. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The temporary restraining order filing followed Daniel’s May 20 arrest for trespassing after he allegedly attempted to enter his father’s residence without permission, per TMZ.

In the initial restraining order filing, Sugar Ray demanded that Daniel stay 100 yards away from him, his wife Bernadette Robi, their daughter Camille Leonard, his workplace, his cars, and the family pets.

He also demanded Daniel’s permanent eviction from the family home.

‘Should be Ashamed’: David Beckham Family Drama Explodes as Former Employee Exposes Victoria and What’s Really Going On with Their Son Brooklyn



‘That’s Why You Hooting and Hollering?’: Russell Simmons Rejects Kimora Lee’s Parenting Claims, Accuses Her of Taking What Wasn’t Hers After Divorce

During the time of the incident, the boxing legend’s security team called Los Angeles police at 5:29 a.m. local time.

He was notified that Daniel allegedly tried to enter his father’s home.

Per security, Daniel was allegedly turning the exterior door handles in an attempt to get inside the residence.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found Daniel by the pool house on the property and arrested him.

The arrest led to a misdemeanor charge against him, and prosecutors are still pursuing the pending case

The issues between Sugar Ray and son revealed that things behind the scenes were even more tense.

The details of Sugar Ray’s temporary restraining order petition detailed the boxer alleging that his son was a danger to both himself and his family.

“He has overdosed 4 times. They had to bring him back to life 2 times at the hospital,” the handwritten appeal read, per The California Post. “He has stolen extreme amounts of money, valuable items. He … steals every day for years!”

“My son Daniel Leonard has been a drug addict for 7 or 8 years at least,” the appeal continued, “His behavior has gotten worse over the years.”

Sugar Ray also shared that Daniel wrecked five of his father’s cars in the past year, including a hit-and-run incident.

“We had a physical altercation where he pushed me and it got ugly. The police officers were needed at that moment!” the document read. “The police officers came and [Daniel] was escorted off our property because of where things were headed.”

Following his arrest, fans on social media shared their thoughts on the family crisis.

“Sugar ray shouldn’t have to go through this sh—!! Daniel will have get out my dam house , sounds like he’s totally out of control. And when you start putting your hands on your parents it’s time to go! Drugs taken him over,” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter wrote.

“That’s heartbreaking,” another added. “Sugar Ray Leonard is a legend who gave us so many iconic moments, but addiction destroying a family like this is devastating. Hope Daniel gets the help he needs and they find some peace.”