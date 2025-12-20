‘That’s Why You Hooting and Hollering?’: Russell Simmons Rejects Kimora Lee’s Parenting Claims, Accuses Her Taking What Wasn’t Hers After Divorce

Russell “Uncle Rush” Simmons and former supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons are at each other’s throats, despite having been divorced for more than 16 years. While their marriage ended long ago, the former couple continues to trade public shots—airing grievances in interviews and on social media as if the breakup never really cooled off.

The latest round in the back-and-forth between the parents of two adult daughters began when Kimora, 50, confessed that she no longer has relationships with the respective fathers of her children. But according to her ex-husband, that narrative is far from the truth.

Russell Simmons fires back at his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons for her comments about their co-parenting situation. (Photos: (Photos by zerojack/Star Max/GC Images; Olivia Wong/WireImage)

The Baby Phat apparel founder was married to the now-disgraced record industry executive from 1998 to 2009. In May 2009, Kimora welcomed a son, Kenzo, with “Blood Diamond” actor Djimon Hounsou. She went on to wed investment banker Tim Leissner, reportedly in 2013. They share a son, Wolf, who arrived in 2015 and by separated by 2022. The fashion designer, also adopted a son, Gary, in 2020.

“Usually I would say that I co-parent OK, but the kids are with me full-time,” Kimora told People. “I’m pretty much the primary parent. It’s difficult, but I don’t know sometimes what other people are thinking. Guys are weird.”

Russell caught wind of his ex-wife’s comments and decided to share his side in a statement to his 336,000 followers on the Threads social media platform.

“I gave [you] 50,000 a month for 20 years. I was [your] best /only friend. I’m the godfather to your other three kids, until one day you stole my stock,” Russell wrote. Plus, he added a screenshot of the People headline quoting Kimora saying, “Guys are weird.”

The Def Jam Recordings label co-founder continued, “I have been fighting for my kids’ love and my bread ever since. You threatened that if I sued you, I would never speak to my kids again. There are two sides to every story.”

Russell and Kimora remain locked in a bitter legal dispute over millions of shares of Celsius Holdings that he claims she improperly took from a shared account to satisfy the court costs of her disgraced banker then-husband Tim Leissner.

During the happier days of the Simmons’ romantic union, Kimora gave birth to their first daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, in January 2000, and a second, Aoki Lee Simmons, in August 2002.

“Ming and Aoki are older, but I think they still feel very much like I’m ‘mom,’ and I think that’s okay,” Kimora expressed in her People interview. “For sure, they can come to me. They live at home, they travel the world, and they have a place in New York.”

Ming Lee and Aoki Lee appear to have a strong bond with their mother while living under their mother’s roof. But past public spats imply that the connection with their father was broken at one point. In 2023, Ming Lee paid tribute to Kimora on Father’s Day without acknowledging her dad.

The apparent bad blood between Russell and his offspring hit the court of public opinion when Russell responded on Instagram to getting snubbed on Father’s Day. That incited Aoki to call out the music mogul for a range of supposed transgressions.

In a shocking turn of events, Aoki alleged that her father was often filled with “anger” and “rage” whenever they spoke on the phone, which she insists gave her panic attacks. The Harvard University alumna uploaded an audio-free video of a heated FaceTime conversation with her father that went viral in 2023. They were able to reconcile by 2025 and Aoki even spent a few months with her dad, who has been living in Bali since 2018.

@nohipstersblog Yes, there’s more Simmons family drama and no, this won’t be the last of it. #AokiLeeSimmons posted audio-less screen recordings of FaceTime conversations with her dad, RussellSimmons. At the 0:07 mark, you can read his lips yelling “I’m broke! She stole everything!” ♬ original sound – No Hipsters Allowed

That troubled history of the Simmons family influenced the online reactions to Russell’s recent gripe about supposedly having to fight Kimora for his kids’ love.

“Your kids are grown, so if they never spoke to you again… it’s their choice, not hers,” one person declared under Russell’s post.

Someone on the app sarcastically wondered, “You thought people on Threads were going to be on your side?” Another poster had questions for Kimora’s ex, asking, “So you paid child support for your kids? That’s why you [were] hooting and hollering?”

“The fact that those kids stand with their mother tells us everything we need to know,” one observer asserted. Likewise, a post read, “Your kids seem old enough to talk to you if they wanted. What’s the common denominator here?”

Family drama is not the only scandalous circumstance hanging over Russell Simmons’ head. Numerous women have accused the yoga enthusiast of harassment and abuse, which was brought to the forefront via the Oprah Winfrey-produced “On the Record” documentary.

The scandal forced Russell to step down from his leadership positions at Def Jam and other businesses. He eventually moved to Bali, Indonesia, in the wake of the alleged incidents of misconduct.

Russell has “vehemently” denied all allegations of impropriety, maintaining that any contact he had with women throughout his life was consensual. In 2018, he gave ABC News a statement, claiming he had “extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women.”