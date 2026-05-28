Sugar Ray Leonard’s Secret Family Crisis Explodes Into Public View After Son’s Arrest — But the Disturbing Details Hidden in Court Documents Shocked Everyone

Shocking news emerged last week after Sugar Ray Leonard’s youngest son, Daniel Ray Leonard, was arrested on his father’s property.

Daniel was taken into custody in Los Angeles on May 20 after Sugar Ray’s security reported him for trespassing.

It was soon revealed that Sugar Ray had filed a restraining order not long before the intrusion, which stirred up questions about their dynamic, as they were just seen pictured together the year before.

more details have surfaced explaining how things got to this point.

Sugar Ray Leonard details what why he filed restraining order against troubled son, Daniel. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

On the day of the arrest, Sugar Ray did not offer any public statement and instead went to a scheduled fundraising event he hosted, but now details of what he told authorities about his son before the incident are emerging.

By May 28 multiples outlets reported on details of the May 19 restraining order petition the former boxer filed against his youngest son.

The father of four claimed Daniel was a danger to not only himself but his family.

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“He has overdosed 4 times. They had to bring him back to life 2 times at the hospital! He has stolen extreme amounts of money valuable items! He … steals every day for years!” The California Post quoted the handwritten appeal as saying.

TMZ Sports reports Leonard said his son has wrecked five of their cars in the past year, including a hit-and-run incident.

“My son Daniel Leonard has been a drug addict for 7 or 8 years at least,” he continued, “His behavior has gotten worse over the years.”

Sugar Ray described Daniel as getting physical with him.

“We had a physical altercation where he pushed me and got ugly! The police officers were needed at that moment!” the document reportedly said. “The police officers came and [Daniel] was escorted off our property because of where things were headed.”

Sugar Ray requested a temporary restraining order after that and asked that Daniel be required to stay 100 yards away from him, his wife Bernadette Robi, their daughter Camille Leonard, his job, his pets and his cars. Additionally, he asked for Daniel to be kicked out of the home.

Though most of his request was approved, the judge said more information would need to be given for protection to be granted to Camille.

However, after being granted the temporary order, Daniel violated it the next day and that was the same incident in which he showed up at his father’s property and was arrested. He was released on May 22.

Sugar Ray also has two older sons Ray Jr. Leonard, 53, and Jarrel Leonard, 42, from a previous relationship.

Fans reacted to the news on New York Post’s site.

One said, “Praying for the Leonard family this is absolutely heartbreaking for any family to go through.”

Another typed, “I’ll pray for Mr Leonard. It’s a terrible burden to bear having a loved one on drugs. Tough love is what’s needed.”

A third wrote, “Scary how people who receive the best life can offer can fall into a life of despair. My heart hurts for Ray and his family.”

Someone else wrote, “Sad, it’s hard when you have a family member addicted to drugs. Especially when they steal from you. Hopefully his son can get help for his addiction.. I loved me some Sugar Ray back in his Boxing Days!!!”

A scheduled hearting takes places next month, where the judge will determine if a more permanent action is required. Daniel is also expected to be in court next month for his arrest.

The ugly family fallout also reminded fans of other sports stars whose relationships with their children turned painfully public.

Former NBA star Michael Jordan faced years of scrutiny over his sons struggling to escape his shadow, thoug his son Marcus has repeated faced battles with law enforcement and substance abuse.

Even Tiger Woods saw family tensions spill into headlines after his personal scandals deeply impacted his relationship with his children and ex-wife.

Magic Johnson similarly faced years of public chaos tied to family struggles, addiction, and arrests — a reminder that fame and wealth often cast a long, complicated shadow over the next generation.