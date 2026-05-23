‘Tough Love Can Save Lives’: Sugar Ray Leonard’s Family Drama Explodes After Son’s Arrest Leads to One Painful Discovery No Parent Should Have to Face

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard could be stuck between a rock and a hard place as a parent.

The father of four had his world flipped upside down after learning one of his offspring had broken into his home days after his birthday.

Sugar Ray seems to prefer to be discreet about his family affairs. But by the looks of his social media, he may be handling it privately.

Former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard has yet to break his silence on his son’s arrest last week. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sugar Ray turned 65 on May 17. He returned to social media on May 22 to share a paid promo that was possibly scheduled ahead of time.

But one of his followers inquired about something else, “What happen to your son? it’s in the news.”

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Leonard hosted a fundraiser, raising over $375,0000 for kids with diabetes at the “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night in Marina Del Rey, California, on May 20.

Hours earlier, Leonard’s youngest son, Daniel Ray Leonard, was arrested.

TMZ reports that Sugar Ray’s security team notified police around 5:29 a.m. that Daniel allegedly tried to enter the boxer’s home in Los Angeles.

Security noticed the 25-year-old turning the exterior door handles in an attempt to get into the residence.

Daniel was arrested when officers arrived at the home and found him by the pool house.

It’s not clear if he was able to actually make it inside the home or if Sugar Ray was present at the time.

But the arrest has brought to light that Daniel violated his restraining order by being at the property.

His father recently filed a restraining order against his son in Los Angeles, but the reason for the filing is unknown. It is also unknown whether Daniel’s arrest is related to that specific restraining order.

According to UsWeekly, he was booked on a misdemeanor charge and a hearing is scheduled for June 15.

On Yahoo! Sports one person commented, “In order for your father file a restraining order against their own adult child, there has to be some issues with that child. Sounds like Mental Illness or Drugs. Either way Sugar has had enough.”

On TMZ a second person wrote, “I hope father and son resolve their differences. This is sad.”

On the Jasmine Brand someone said, “Tough love can save lives. Kids are Different Today.”

Another person on Source of Boxing’s post wrote, “Get him the help he needs. Something is wrong.” “That’s wild… even legends can’t escape real-life chaos. Hope Sugar Ray is alright,” wrote one shocked X user.

Sugar Ray and his son were either on good or decent terms months ago, according to his social media. And he’s left no clues as to what caused a shift.

The most recent posts Sugar Ray has with his son on Instagram were posted in 2025.

One upload, which was shared Dec. 3, was a gratitude post where he shared a photo of himself and his family sitting at the table and preparing to eat. They all smiled at the camera, while Daniel at the end was giving a half smile.

Months earlier, he honored his wife Bernadette Leonard for Mother’s Day by sharing a picture of him smiling with her, Daniel and their daughter Camille Leonard, 29.

The 1976 Olympic light welterweight gold medalist, who went 36-3-1 and won titles in five weight classes as a professional, was first married to Juanita Wilkinson from 1980 to 1990. They had two children together, his sons Ray Leonard Jr., 53, and Jarrel Leonard, 42.

Three years later, he married Bernadette and they welcomed Camille and Daniel.

Neither Sugar Ray nor Bernadette has addressed what took place with their son. But Sugar Ray did make it to the “Big Fighters, Big Cause” hours later, he also posted a photo the next day on May 21, smiling and showing off his Skechers Arch Fit Arcade slip-ins.