‘Oh My God!’: Marco Rubio Caught Squirming After Fans Expose the Filthy Detail He Tried to Hide in Tacky Trump Gift He Refuses to Let Go of

The current White House administration and President Donald Trump traveled to France for the G7 Summit.

The conference was intended to focus on navigating international conflicts, trade disputes, and delicate diplomatic relationships.

Leaders came prepared to discuss wars, economic uncertainty, and the future of global alliances.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio became the latest target of internet mockery after appearing at the G7 Summit in France wearing the oversized Florsheim shoes President Donald Trump reportedly gifted him. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, social media users zeroed in on one awkward photo op — that highlighted a surprising detail about Marco Rubio.

While other officials made headlines for policy discussions, the Secretary of State generated attention over a gift he received from Trump.

After dumping on his team and their crappy looks, he went out and brought a pair of shoes for his entire team.

Unfortunately, it made Rubio the laughingstock of jokes he wasn’t ready for.

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In one photo, Rubio was seen talking with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and another diplomat.

Lower in the frame, the image captures what critics dubbed as “clown shoes” — oversized, glossy black Florsheim dress shoes.

The footwear is tied to one of the stranger stories from Trump’s second term.

According to Vice President JD Vance, Trump enjoys surprising aides by ordering them black Florsheim oxfords.

The shoes never seemed to fit Rubio properly, with visible gaps at the heels making the issue hard to miss.

Without asking, he guesses their shoe sizes during meetings and hands them out like tokens of his loyalty.

White House insiders claim few recipients dare leave the gifts unworn, even when the fit isn’t quite right.

Social media quickly zeroed in on the gap between Rubio’s heels and the backs of his shoes.

Threads users immediately piled on.

“Why is Marco Rubio wearing clown shoes at the G7 Summit?” one person asked. Another wrote, “It looks like his luggage got lost and he’s wearing Trump’s clothes.”

A third user joked, “Oh my god. He’s STILL wearing them. The heel gap on the left foot.”

“Big Daddy enjoys embarrassing him,” another commenter posted. Another added, “I think Rubio and Trump are wearing each other’s pants.”

The jokes continued on X.

📸 Marco Rubio still wearing visibly oversized dress shoes — reportedly gifts from Trump, who bought matching Florsheims for his whole cabinet without measuring sizes.



The shoes are so big Rubio's toes curl to keep them on while walking. pic.twitter.com/ewPlY3fHhE — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 15, 2026

“Can’t he just buy himself a properly fitted pair of Florsheims?” one person asked.

. Another person posted, “Trump putting Rubio through humiliation ritual.”

The oversized shoe saga gained traction after Vance shared a story from an Oval Office meeting.

He recalled Trump interrupting a conversation with Rubio and another politician. Trump wanted to ask everyone’s shoe size so he could buy them dress shoes. Vance said he wears a size 13, while Rubio answered 11½. An unnamed politician replied that he wore a size 7.

Trump reportedly quipped, “You can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size.”

Vance then made an awkward joke involving second lady Usha Vance. The remark drew criticism and sparked online speculation. Many wondered about the identity of the mystery politician. Internet sleuths have since guessed it was Rubio. That theory has never been confirmed.

The G7 summit is hardly the first time Rubio’s footwear has become a story.

In January, photographers captured him walking through the Capitol wearing black dress shoes that appeared several sizes too large, with a noticeable gap behind his heels.

LMAO: Photographer spots Marco Rubio in the shoes Trump bought him—they're way too big (Trump just guessed the size), but Rubio's still wearing them anyway. 😂🥴



-Gn Frens pic.twitter.com/oD0I0nelTS — DG🎭 (@DanielGilr44222) March 12, 2026

Similar observations surfaced during the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Rubio appeared alongside Vance and other administration officials wearing the same style of Florsheims. The latest images from France simply reignited the “clown shoes” meme.

The controversy even spilled into Congress.

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, California Rep. Sara Jacobs accused Rubio of being unwilling to acknowledge obvious facts.

He added that he “couldn’t admit the shoes the president bought you were too big.”

A puzzled Rubio denied the claim.

“I don’t know about the shoes. He gave me some Florsheim shoes that are actually pretty good. They fit fine,” said the perplexed secretary.

“I don’t know about the shoes, I mean, [Trump] gave me some Florsheim shoes that are actually pretty good. They fit fine, I don’t know what she’s talking about,” he continued.

Jacobs later complimented his footwear, saying it looked “nice,” which Rubio took as dig.

“How can you see them? They’re way down here. Are you guys kidding me?” Rubio fired back. “Is this the Foreign Affairs Committee or is this like a circus?”

Ironically, Rubio’s footwear has generated headlines before.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, he was mocked for wearing black ankle boots with Cuban heels, a controversy dubbed “Bootgate.”

Reporters later discovered those boots were also made by Florsheim, making the brand an unlikely recurring theme in Rubio’s political career.

For Rubio, the trip to France was meant to reinforce America’s role on the world stage during a tense diplomatic moment.

Instead, another appearance in oversized dress shoes has kept alive one of the internet’s favorite political running jokes, proving that in Trump’s orbit, even a pair of shoes can become a loyalty test.