Oh My God!’: Kai Trump’s New Makeup Look Goes Viral — And Viewers Keep Saying the Same Surprising Thing About Her Resemblance to Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, is being compared to her famous family, but not in a good way.

The 19-year-old attended the 2026 ESPY Awards on July 15 at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

Kai built her golf résumé on the junior circuit before earning a Division I commitment to the University of Miami.

Kai Trump, 19-year-old golfer and granddaughter of President Donald Trump, sparked a frenzy after attending the 2026 ESPYs. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

But after her eye-catching appearance, some critics shifted the focus from her game to her glamorous look, questioning whether she belonged at sports’ biggest night.

Dressed in a strapless gold sequined gown, Kai walked the red carpet with matching accessories, including a necklace, bracelet, and watch.

Sadly, all the online comments focused on her complexion, which completely overshadowed her outfit.

Social media users noticed that the first child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump had a skin tone similar to the 80-year-old president’s infamous orange face coloring.

One person wondered, “Why is she orange like her granddaddy?” A like-minded poster exclaimed, “She’s got grandpa’s tan, that’s for sure!”

Kai Trump arrives at the ESPYs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/OXfg2RUsIq — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 15, 2026

Another person tweeted, “That fake tan. That gaudy dress. She really is a Trump. SMFH.”

“Oh my god, the orangeness is hereditary???” one X user jokingly asked.

One jokester mocked Kai with one of the president’s favorite words by tweeting, “Can’t even legally drink and she already has Mar-A-Lago face. Sad!”

Kai broke out as a public figure when she spoke on behalf of Trump’s presidential campaign at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

According to the budding internet personality, she has no interest in following her grandfather into the world of politics.

.@kaitrump is staying out of politics and focusing on inspiring the next generation of female golfers pic.twitter.com/EghcV3lSkJ — Sportico (@Sportico) July 16, 2026

“Honestly, I kind of stay out of politics completely. It’s just not my thing,” Kai told Sportico during an interview before the ESPYs began.

“I like showing my life and showing how you can still be an athlete, and you can still do a ton of other things and enjoy a ton of other things,” she added.

The content creator’s public presence grew thanks to a YouTube channel, which now has over 1.5 million subscribers and more than 224 million views per video.

Kai’s page features behind-the-scenes vlogs, tours of the White House and outings with family.

One video centers around the young influencer attending Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at New York City’s Madison Square Garden with Trump.

The New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs in that June 10 game. Many Knicks fans blamed Trump’s presence at MSG for the defeat, claiming he brought bad vibes to the arena.

When the president’s face appeared on the giant screen during the pregame singing of the national anthem, the raucous crowd in NYC responded with loud boos.

Knicks fans BOO Trump pic.twitter.com/VJH4lbokzL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 9, 2026

Kai shared a clip of the moment from inside MSG on Instagram, but the video edited the deafening jeers into cheers. Critics dragged her for apparently trying to whitewash the negative reaction to her grandfather.

However, Page Six reported that Kai was not responsible for making the audio changes. The post was reportedly made by the AI software company 15 Seconds of Fame.

“Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa,” Kai wrote as her Instagram caption. A 15SOF watermark also covered the video.

A spokesperson for the company told the outlet, “The video shared by Kai Trump on Instagram was exactly the clip delivered by 15SOF to her account on our app, and at no time did she request that any audio be altered, enhanced, replaced, or otherwise manipulated.”

15 Seconds of Fame also claimed that “broadcast, licensing, and contractual restrictions” prevent the app from distributing original event audio and that the automated audio is “not directed by individual users.”