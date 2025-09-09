‘Epic!’: Newsom’s Viral Meme Destroys Trump Over His Letter Denial—But Viewers Swear It’s This One Tiny Detail That Turned It Into the Perfect Clapback

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been trolling President Donald Trump for weeks now, using Trump’s own bombastic posting style to mock the President, which has enraged him. And Newsom’s latest social media post targeting Trump over his new denials Monday about a lewd letter he wrote to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has the internet in stitches.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this summer that friends of the disgraced financier sent him racy letters for his 50th birthday, including a bawdy one from Trump with a drawing of a naked woman on it. The letters were put together in a leather-bound book by Epstein’s then-girlfriend convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the Journal.

California Governor Gavin Newsom escalated his feud with President Trump by sharing an unflattering meme that went viral and sparked a massive social media battle. (Photos by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A furious Trump is still fuming over the WSJ report, calling the letter at the tie of the WSJ report “a fake thing,” and filing a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal, including publisher and former Trump confidante Rupert Murdoch.

Just as attention to the story began to die down, it has erupted again after lawyers for Epstein’s estate turned over a copy of the “birthday book” to Congress and members of the House Oversight Committee confirmed they received it.

Trump’s letter in the book matches the Journal’s description of it back in July. The note is an imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein talking about a “secret and written inside the silhouette of a woman’s body. Trump signed the letter “Donald,” and his signature has been verified, inside what appears to be the public area of a woman.

The development sparked new attention and a whole new round of fresh denials from Trump and his administration.

In true form, Newsom, Trump’s nemesis, took to social media posting a hilarious video showing Trump and what’s supposed to be his hand drawing the outline of the woman’s body over the letter, then a close up of him signing it. That close up made everyone’s day.

Newsom’s meme went viral with almost 2 million views on X and more than 9,000 comments.

“Trump is 1million % guilty…,” Old School Geezer responded. Another poster on X agreed, “Biggest. Liar. Ever. (Trump)”

But some users were really impressed by Newsom’s attention to detail. In the short clip, Newsom managed to capture Trump’s bruised hand leaving little doubt about his target.

“The makeup on the hand! love it!,” said one user. “The mark on Trump’s hand. Haha,” mused another.

Newsom was lauded for his brilliant takedown that didn’t leave anything to chance.

“Epic bwahahaha” “Brilliant! 🤣” “This was clever. Love it GCN & team. ☺️” were just some of the hundreds of commentary that flooded Newsom’s viral post.

Another X user responded, “Newsom continues to effortlessly cook Trump.”

Trump has repeatedly denied he wrote the letter, claiming, “I never wrote a picture in my life.”

And another time insisting, “I don’t do drawings. I’m not a drawing person … I don’t do drawings of women, that I can tell you,” he insisted in July shortly after the Journal’s report was published.

And another time saying, “I don’t draw pictures.” But, in fact Trump’s doodling around the same time the letter was written in the early 2000s was well known and he even donated autographed doodles to a charity every year.

Trump allies seemed to focus on the signature on the drawing, claiming it doesn’t look like the President’s John Hancock.

And White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and other communication team members doubled down on that line of reasoning, twisting the release of the letter as somehow proving the Journal’s story false.

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt said. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Another White House official, Taylor Budowich added: “Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature!”

Trump’s White House continue to be fodder not just for social media but elected officials. Newsom’ constant trolling of Trump has marked the first time since Trump rode down the golden escalator at Trump Tower in New York in 2015 to announce his first run for president that a Democrat or any other prominent political figure has so blatantly taunted Trump and thrown his own blustering social media style back in his face.

And it seems to be working. Not only is the President enraged by Newsom, the California governor’s poll numbers have continued to jump.