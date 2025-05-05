‘I Don’t Want to Get into Any of That’: Richard Lawson Dodges Divorce Talk About Tina Knowles, But Takes a Jab at Mathew Knowles With Details Over When They Really Met

Richard Lawson is keeping the details of his fizzled romance with Tina Knowles under lock and key.

The “Divorce in the Black” actor and author of “Matriarch” were married from April 2015 to August 2024. Their separation was revealed in July 2023, the same month the fashion designer filed to end the union in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Lawson, 78, recently spoke with “Nothin 2 Something” podcast host Paul P about the relationship. Among his admissions was the recollection that he and Knowles, 71, shared a decades-long bond before they became lovers.

“She was my sister’s best friend, and she was pregnant with Beyoncé when I first met her. And we had a respect for each other,” he said.

Richard Lawson breaks his silence on divorce from Tina Knowles as she reveals she has a new man in her life. (Photos: Mstinaknowles/Instagram, Mrrichardlawson/Instagram.)

The Galveston, Texas, native was married to her first husband, Mathew Knowles, from 1980 to 2011. They welcomed their first child, Beyoncé, in 1981 and second daughter Solange in 1986. Lawson shares daughter Bianca with his ex-wife, Denise Gordy, who he was married to from 1978 to 1989.

He is also father to son Ricky Lawson, whom he shares with an ex named Rachelle. He and Knowles crossed paths later around 2013, calling their reconnection a “natural sort of thing.”

The “Saints & Sinners” star gushed about his affinity towards the longtime friend in the comments of an Instagram post in 2021.

Tina Knowles Says Her Marriage To Richard Lawson Brought Out The Worst In Her..



THOUGHTS?



Credit OPRAH pic.twitter.com/up0PbyJXbJ — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) April 23, 2025

He wrote, “It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait. You are a revolutionary, a visionary, and incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy, ratchet God warrior and only second to God you are my wife. How highly favored am I???”

But he remained tight-lipped about the demise of the marriage. “I don’t want to get into any of that, you know. We good,” Lawson responded during the interview when asked if the split was amicable.

In her filing, Knowles stated the union was “irretrievably broken.”

Lawson continued, “You know, what happened was supposed to happen, and it did happen, and neither one of us are lamenting it. We still — we’ve been knowing each other for all these years, and we will always appreciate that. We walk away with nothing but gratitude and appreciation.”

A YouTube viewer commented,“Tina and Richard’s story is so deep… wow.” A second user suggested, “Men need to hear this perspective more often.”

The vice chairwoman of Cécred shed more insight into the breakdown of the relationship in her newly released memoir, “Matriarch,” and when she spoke with Oprah Winfrey about the book.

In her sit-down with the mogul, Knowles detailed speaking to Tyler Perry about the decision to part ways with Lawson.

I mean, the writings were on the wall for Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson. pic.twitter.com/A5YCpsSo3o — ☈OMEKO✨ (@_romeko) July 27, 2023

“This marriage is not bringing out the best in me, and I have finally found my worth, and I know that I deserve to be happy,” Knowles recounted telling Perry. “I know I deserve for somebody to be happy when they see me and to celebrate me, and it’s not doing it for me. It’s bringing out the worst in me, and it’s gotta stop.”

In April, the fiery businesswoman revealed she is “spending time with a friend… a very nice gentleman” and that she remains open to experiencing an everlasting love.

Her new book, “Matriarch,” is out now.