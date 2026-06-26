‘Sick!’: Michelle Obama Came for Trump’s Character, Intelligence and Maturity All at Once — MAGA Thought They Could Clap Back and Got Buried Instantly

Wildly popular former first lady Michelle Obama is speaking out about the important role of the commander in chief while tossing shade and taking a subtle swipe at President Donald Trump without ever saying his name.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine for an upcoming cover story, Mrs. Obama talked about presidential “responsibility” and maturity and used her husband Barack Obama as an example of the type of person Americans want in the White House while making a veiled insult in comparing the current occupant.

“The symbolism of his presidency, it wasn’t just about race,” the podcast host and best-selling author began. “It was also about the way you show up as a leader.”

US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during a rally with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, October 26, 2024. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)



She continued, “It’s not just the color of our leaders, but the character of our leaders and how they show up in the world and the responsibility they take to use their platforms in a mature wise way,” she explained.

She went on to extoll the virtues of her husband, former President Barack Obama, the most popular living president, according to a recent poll, which found 64 percent of Americans look favorably on Obama compared with Trump, who is less popular than former Republican President George W. Bush, at just 30 percent.

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“What Barack offered this country was a mature president, was a highly intelligent president, was a selfless president and I think that the hope and the joy that people felt during that election and our administration had as much to do with the character of this leader,” the former first lady declared.

“I think we need to be reminded of that and I think all of us as we vote and we think about how we want to engage in this democracy, that it isn’t just an us or them, it’s not about color or religion. It’s about the core of the people who live in that house because it’s a powerful position,” she added.

Obama was swept into office in 2008 as the junior senator from Illinois on a message of “hope and change.” He was the 44th president of the United States and the first and only African-American to serve as commander in chief. He beat GOP rival John McCain by almost 10 million votes in 2008 and won the Electoral College 365 to 173.

Michelle Obama: "What Barack offered this country was a mature president, was a highly intelligent president, was a selfless president. The hope and the joy that people felt during our administration had to do with the character of this leader. He made this country proud in a… pic.twitter.com/YG0jFHJfme — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) June 24, 2026

But Michelle Obama wasn’t done.

“I am so proud of how my husband showed up in that role, how he shows up every day and I think he made this country proud in a very unique way. So hopefully we’re reminded of that not because of him but who we want to see occupy that seat in the years to come, what kind of person we want to see in that role,” she concluded

Not everyone appreciated Obama’s comments, especially Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, along with other jealous MAGA voters.

“She seems to have forgotten that after 8 years of Obama, the country was so fed up, it elected Donald J. Trump,” Ingraham spitefully wrote on X.

That’s not exactly true either. Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton actually won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes in 2016 amid a Russian-sponsored cyber and disinformation campaign that sought to boost Trump’s chances of winning the election. He won the Electoral College 304 to 227 propelling him into the White House.

“These two are so full of themselves,” this X user stated.

Others piled on, “He didn’t make me proud…he made me sick to my stomach!!

This X user took offense at how Michelle Obama described her husband.

Obama on Trump:



If this whoever you were talking about was in front of me — which has happened a couple times — he don't talk like that because he knows better.



Source: ALL THE SMOKE pic.twitter.com/o4TYdZUEdT — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 24, 2026

“So tired of people saying Obama is ‘highly intelligent.’ I have seen ZERO evidence that he is. I mean, offer even one brilliant thing he’s ever said or done. He’s not stupid, fs. But only cream puffs are ever thrown at him, so he comes across as smug & coddled, not sharp.”

X poster Jermaine Moore wondered about MAGA’s sour grapes attitude toward Obama and the negativity of X as a social media platform.

“Yall white folks are down bad…. I thought you were down bad but I didn’t know yall had it this bad,” he started his post.

“And the amount of unnecessary disdain you guys have for Obama and for black Americans as a whole still to this day is crazy work. Who are you people? Because I certainly don’t know any white people like the ones I work with, break bread with and even in my family. But I come on this app. Nothing but negativity, racism and disrespect,” he continued.

“I didn’t agree with everything Obama has done as president either, but he held the position with class and dignity. George Bush, and Clinton too. The current administration… not so much.”