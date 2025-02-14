‘Swifties Can LIX My Balls’: Eagles’ Star C.J. Gardner-Johnson Viciously Trolls Taylor Swift Fans After They Nearly Ruin His Mother’s Restaurant

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has all the smoke for Taylor Swift fans.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive back and his family have been on the receiving end of a massive digital attack by Swifties, the pop princess’ fanbase, since he took a dig at her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, following Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Now, the Florida native is hitting back. As it turns out, C.J. was only warming up when he slighted the three-time Super Bowl winner in a since-deleted Instagram Story post.

Philadelphia Eagles player C.J. Gardner-Johnson (L) trolls Taylor Swift (C) after taking a dig after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s (R) loss in the Super Bowl. (Photos by Gus Stark/Getty Images; XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

At the time, he shared a photo of himself and Kelce in a tense stare down during the match-up along with the caption, “Should’ve stayed w that thick s****,” seemingly alluding to Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

The former pair dated from 2017 to 2022. The NFL star and Swift have been an item since summer 2023.

The dig at the “Bad Blood” singer and her beau enraged her supporters, who saw fit to seek retribution by inundating the restaurant of Delatron Johnson, C.J.’s mother, with awful reviews.

On Friday (Feb. 14), the 27-year-old took a second swing at the impassioned followers during the Eagles’ televised victory parade.

As captured on Instagram Live, he wore a black hoodie with “SWIFTIES CAN LIX MY BALLS” written across his chest in green capital letters. Responses to the trolling have been plentiful.

One person tweeted, “Bro really started a fight with some random teenage girls online for no good reason other than he played a popstar’s boyfriend in a football game and doesn’t like who that man is dating.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has all the smoke for Taylor Swift fans as he hits back at bad reviews left on his mother’s business after the Phiadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIX. (Photos: Ceedy.deuce/Instagram.)

Another individual suggested that things will soon twist into full-on racial attacks from Swifties as they wrote, “They boutta Call him slurs that ain’t been used since the Prohibition era.”

Though a third person saw the taunting as more of an eye-for-an-eye situation. That individual commented, “They tried ruining his moms business, they can f—k right off.”

Another person largely unbothered by Swifties efforts is Delatron. “I have friends who were sending me the screenshots… And the first thing everyone said was, ‘The Swifties have attacked,’” she told TMZ.

Yelp stepped in to monitor the reviews, though they may soon be another person’s problem. “The joke is really on the Swifties and everyone entertaining the reviews because Kings Grill is closed,” the entrepreneur revealed, noting that she is in the process of selling the establishment.

As for the online war her son ignited, Delatron told the outlet, “He talks the talk ’cause he can back it up,” and, “The same thing with his mother. I talk the talk because I can back it up.” C.J. has, however, since limited his Instagram comments.