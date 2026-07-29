Draymond Green’s Manhood Challenged By New York Knicks Star After Bold Comments On Player Pay Cuts

One New York Knicks player thinks Draymond Green should keep his mouth shut when it comes to the business of the franchise.

Green’s podcast commentary about the team caught the eye of a Knicks guard on Tuesday night on X.

The New York Knicks star was motivated to reply and questioned Green’s decision to speak on the matter since he is a “grown man.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Knicks veteran Josh Hart called out Green for suggesting Hart should have taken a pay cut instead of Knicks Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

“We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets,” Hart wrote on X.

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Green’s comments were actually made on the “520 Podcast,” started by former NBA player Jeff Teague, in July 2024 around the time Brunson’s contract extension was announced by the Knicks.

“It’s the New York Knicks, bro. They can afford it,” Green said. “You ain’t got to take no discount for them to get paid. My situation (on Golden State Warriors) is different because (Steph Curry was) making $270 million, (Klay Thompson was) making $180 million.

“All right, something got to give. Cool. I can take a less.”

“(Brunson is) the top guy,” Green continued. “Let Josh Hart or somebody else take less. They in my role.

“Guess what? Steph Curry ain’t take a penny less. And neither did Klay Thompson, ain’t take a penny less. I don’t know what (Brunson) doing. That’s $100 million.”

Back in the summer of 2024, Brunson decided to give the Knicks more salary cap flexibility by signing a four-year, $156.5 million extension, which was $113 million less than a five-year contract he could have been eligible to sign the following year.

Green’s take on the matter received renewed attention from Hart after it was reposted by an X user on July 27.

We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets https://t.co/o5pr8MWiz6 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 29, 2026

Fast forward to 2026, and Brunson’s decision paid off when the Knicks broke a 53-year drought to win the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs in June.

“I knew that if I did this, at some point it was going to come back for me,” Brunson said during a June interview on The View after the Knicks won the title. “Something good was going to come back from it.”

Hart currently has two seasons remaining on a $80.9 million contract he signed with the Knicks in 2023, while Brunson is eligible for another contract extension next summer that could approach over $300 million.

Before being called out by Hart on Tuesday night, news broke that Green agreed to a one-year, $27.7 million deal to return to the Warriors.

Green opted out of his contract, which would have paid him the same amount, earlier this summer so that the Warriors could pursue LeBron James in free agency.

However, James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers last Friday on a two-year contract that will pay him just $4 million per season.

It is a massive bargain for the 76ers, and it is safe to say Green did not like James’ decision either.