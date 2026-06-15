‘Didn’t Believe Us’: White Fire Chief Accused of Shooting at Black Family After Racist Tirade Out on $5,000 Bond. Now, State Officials Have Stepped in

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a hate crime in Lee County after a white man is accused of opening fire on a Black family during a gathering.

Jeffrey Tyler Kinzer was arrested last Sunday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said he opened fire on the family after hurling racial slurs at them.

Kinzer was charged with one count of aggravated assault. He was bailed out of the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Jeffrey Tyler Kinzer is accused of shooting at Black family. (Photo: Air Force)

The GBI confirmed to Atlanta Black Star that it was requested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Keishana Wilson, one of the family members Kinzer allegedly shot at, spoke with Atlanta Black Star last week. She said investigators told her they are looking at this incident as a hate crime.

Atlanta Black Star dug into Kinzer’s background. Throughout the interview with Wilson, she referred to ties that Kinzer allegedly had with local politicians.

Atlanta Black Star confirmed Kinzer is a fire chief for the Robins Air Base in Warner Robins, Georgia. He specifically serves the 778th Civil Engineer Squadron. It’s unclear if he still works there.

Wilson questioned why Kinzer wasn’t facing any child endangerment charges. She told Atlanta Black Star she believes he is friends with the District Attorney.

“An officer took him to the hospital,” she told the Atlanta Black Star. “When the first officer came out, my son asked why is it only one officer?”

The officer told Wilson’s son the response was small because in most cases, the shooter leaves the scene before police arrive.

Wilson noted that the officers were treating her family like they were suspects, and not victims.

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“I guess they didn’t believe us or take our word for it,” she said. Wilson added that Kinzer was free to leave the scene with the officer.

Some members of the community accused Kinzer’s wife, Jessalyn, of driving the car as Kinzer yelled the slur at the family.

Dr. Jalia Taylor, a member of the community, accused Jessalyn Kinzer of being racist.

“A racist nurse at Phoebe Memorial Hospital by the name of Jessalyn Kinzer and her racist husband Jeffrey Kinzer attempted to kill children!!” Taylor wrote on Facebook.

Atlanta Black Star called the hospital to see if Kinzer still worked there. When her name was mentioned, the person on the other end hung up.

“I was advised that she resigned,” Wilson told the Atlanta Black Star.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Wilson again to see whether she or her family had been informed that the GBI is now involved. They have not responded.

The District Attorney’s office also has yet to respond to Atlanta Black Star’s calls for comment.