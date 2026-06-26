‘Go Back to F—-ng Haiti!’: Megyn Kelly Launches Racist Tirade Against Black Migrants, Claims They ‘Dilute’ America

A ranting Megyn Kelly launched into a full-blown racist diatribe against Haitians on her Sirius XM podcast, referring to them as “you people,” accusing them of diluting the U.S. population, and yelling for them to “Go back to f-cking Haiti.”

Kelly’s rant follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday, allowing President Donald Trump to resume mass deportations of immigrants from Haiti and Syria in the U.S. legally under temporary protected status (TPS) or work authorizations.

“TPS designations are supposed to be for specific periods of time. Hence the word ‘temporary,’” Kelly stated before coldly adding, “The Obama admin granted Haitians TPS in 2010 due to the country’s devastating earthquake. Syrians receiving it in 2012 because of the country’s civil war. I mean, cry me a river. We have our own problems.”

Megyn Kelly attends the Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

But she was far from finished.

“TPS for both countries extended multiple times. And look, this has been going on for over a dozen years. Go home. Get out. We know our country is better than yours,” she raged.

“That’s because we filled it with our work ethic and our culture and our values. You being here only dilutes it for us, those who built it and live it. And half of you people, more than half of you, won’t assimilate. We don’t want you,” the former Fox News star raged using a racist trope meant to demean and offend people based on their race, ethnicity, or background.

“We don’t care if you’re offended. Get out. Go home. Go back to f-cking Haiti,” the enraged Kelly yelled.

Megyn sends a message to the Haitians who lost their TPS today:



"Go home! Get out! We know our country is better than yours. That's because we filled it with our work ethic, culture, and values. You being here only dilutes it for us… GO BACK TO FUCKING HAITI!" pic.twitter.com/ZEMWe3rvvF — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 25, 2026

Then she repeated a false story spread by Trump and Vice President JD Vance on the campaign trail in 2024.

“I’m just thinking about our friends in Ohio who’ve been dealing with these TPS Haitians for years now who are drunk driving all over their towns and killing people. This is the whole cats and dogs thing, like, they don’t want to live like Americans live. And this was supposed to be a temporary — It was supposed to be temporary help and it’s turned into another backdoor way of allowing someone permanent residency here,” she proclaimed while accusing previous administrations of abusing TPS designations.

Social media reacted to Kelly’s racist rant, calling her out, with some wondering how Americans whose relatives also immigrated to the U.S. can forget so quickly where they come from.

“She’s yucking it up as she forgets that the Kellys were told the same thing when they arrived here. But a couple of generations later and she’s happily attacking others. Gross,” an X user observed.

A Mediate reader made a comment that might even be funny under other circumstances, but it’s certainly ironic.

“You know, I have to say, I finally found something Trump was correct about. He said Megyn Kelly is a nasty woman, a bitter woman and a loser. And, well, he’s right.”

Other readers chimed in, “What a witch! Megyn Kelly can get the hell out too!!” and “MAGA makes us all look bad.”

In the court’s 6-3 ruling along ideological lines, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that no other court can review how the Trump administration uses the TPS statute, according to NPR.

He also denied that Trump has been racist in determining which groups will face deportation, stating that his past statements are “insufficient to show that the termination of Haiti’s TPS designations was based on the race of the Haitian people.”

Alito is clearly ignoring Trump’s previous statements, which Justice Elena Kagan laid out in the liberals’ dissent, writing that “the evidence is there, plain to see in the president’s own statements,” pointing out that his own lawyers “cannot bear to repeat” them in court, NPR reported.

Those comments include the debunked statements about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating their neighbors’ pets, calling Haiti a “sh-thole country,” and suggesting Haitians living in the U.S. “probably have AIDS,” according to Mediate.

Some 350,000 Haitians legally living in the U.S. now face almost immediate deportation under the Trump administration. They were granted TPS after a massive 7.0 earthquake struck the country in 2010, causing widespread damage and destruction.

Some 3,800 Syrians were granted TPS due to the country’s ongoing civil war.