‘What’s Making You Feel Unsafe?’: Three Fake Cops with Guns Kick Black Instacart Shopper Out of Parking Lot, and Now She Can No Longer Work

A North Carolina woman is banned from a mall parking lot after an incident with police.

Dominique Cruz posted a series of TikTok videos about the situation. She spoke with the Atlanta Black Star about what occurred.

Cruz said she was waiting on an Instacart delivery when three men who initially identified themselves as police approached her.

Three police officers approached Dominique Cruz while she was working at a supermarket in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo Credit: TikTok/@lacanela.suprema)

“What’s the reason y’all are coming to bother me this evening?” she asked the officers.

“It’s called a consensual encounter,” one officer said.

The video shows three officers standing around her car. They claimed that she was loitering in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter supermarket in Greensboro.

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According to Business Insider, private properties have the right to restrict loitering. They also have the right to ask rideshare or delivery drivers to leave if they are not actively picking up or dropping off.

Cruz asked one officer to lower his flashlight, but the officer said he needed to keep it on.

“I don’t know why we’re pulling out the camera,” the officer said.

“Y’all, ’cause I’m minding my business while Black.”

When Cruz asked for one officer’s badge number, he replied he didn’t have one because he isn’t an officer.

“You watch too much YouTube law, you immediately pull out the phone and start the racism stuff,” the officer said.

The men are officers in the state-authorized “company police department” under North Carolina law.

Company police officers have limited powers — including the authority to make arrests — on specific retail properties. A property manager usually employs them.

One officer claimed they were trying to make sure Cruz was OK in her car.

“I’m concerned for you,” the officer said after making fun of her for recording the interaction. “Are you having a mental episode?”

Cruz said one officer shined a light at her cellphone, seemingly to protect his identity. He claimed it was for his safety.

“I’m the one being approached by three white men with guns, and I’m alone. What’s making you feel unsafe?” she said. Cruz was told if she called 911, she’d be arrested.

Greensboro Police officers eventually arrived at the parking lot after Cruz called them. She said two of them helped her calm down.

Cruz was ultimately banned from the parking lot. She was also banned from all other properties owned by the same company.

Cruz said she is out of work because of the ban.

Atlanta Black Star learned the man in the middle with the mustache is the Chief and CEO of the security company, Piedmont Security and Company Police.

Many people jumped to her defense online.

“This is going to force me to get those damn Meta glasses,” @BuildingwithDani wrote on TikTok.

“I’m a rideshare driver. I park in lots for safety as I wait for rides,” @DevynsMom30 wrote.

“This is so weird. Stay safe, beautiful,” Cynthia Yancey said.

Greensboro police confirmed with Atlanta Black Star that none of the officers work for them.

“You know, this day and age, it’s like, get over it already. You know, we all share the country together,” Cruz said. “Respect me. I respect you, respect your boundaries. I respect mine.”