‘Hilarious’: Bette Midler Skewers Trump In the Most Unexpected Way, as Her Message to Stephen Colbert Has Fans Cheering

Singer Bette Midler shredded Donald Trump while serenading Stephen Colbert with a rendition of her song “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

Midler was a guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ” on Oct. 14, and she changed the lyrics to her song from the 1988 tearjerker, “Beaches,” to let the comedian know how much she appreciated his “voice of sanity and reason” during the Trump years.

Bette Midler drags Donald Trump during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” (Photos: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Colbert’s show was recently canceled by CBS, despite having high ratings, and the final episode will air in May of 2026. Trump settled a multi-million-dollar lawsuit with the network shortly before Colbert’s show was canceled, and some folks believe the president pressured CBS to cancel it due to the comedian frequently joking about the president on air.

“I want to beg you, don’t go,” Midler told Colbert, adding that she’s watched the show for the past 9.5 years in the era of Trump. “I would not have made it through without you. I really wouldn’t have. You’re a voice of sanity and reason and honesty and most important, honor.”

Midler then serenaded Colbert to the “Wind Beneath My Wings” melody while incorporating his love for “The Lord of the Rings,” and her lyrics were hilarious — and a little sad.

“It must have been cold here at ‘The Late Show’ / despite the high ratings and awards / You need a gig that’s more worthwhile / Now that you’re more in demand than Epstein’s file / Did you ever know that you’re my Frodo / You stand for what’s right with wit and class / I hold you high as the great eagles / ’cause you never kissed the orange a*s / Fly, fly away! Like Gandalf’s golden wings / Thank you, thank you, thank God for you, the Lord of all our rings.”

Colbert seemed to enjoy Midler’s parody, and so did fans of the show. “Thank you Bette Midler for that awesome song,” wrote one Instagram user. “It was simply priceless & spot on!! What a wonderful way to honor our beloved Stephen Colbert.”

“It was hilarious,” added another fan. “Yasss Bette.”

Midler has been a staunch critic of Trump’s for many years, and she implied on X that she’d drink champagne if Vice President Kamala Harris won and a bottle of Drano if Trump won the 2024 election, per the Daily Mail.

Trump celebrated the end of Colbert’s late-night talk show on Truth Social with his usual rhetoric and later denied he’d played a role in its demise. “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “His talent was even less than his ratings.”