‘What Is Wrong with Him?’: Trump’s Attempt to Sound Smart Backfires When He Admits He Doesn’t Know the Answer — Then Begs for Help on Live TV

Donald Trump rarely passes up an opportunity to speak his mind.

The president often uses public appearances to project confidence, weigh in on cultural debates, and challenge what he sees as political correctness.

But during a June 11 event in the Oval Office, a conversation that appeared headed toward a familiar talking point took an unexpected turn when Trump found himself searching the room for answers, creating yet another viral moment that quickly caught the attention of critics online.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions after signing an executive order to limit mail-in voting in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump has sought to restrict mail-in voting after claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him due to fraud. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)



The exchange happened during a bill-signing ceremony with fishing industry executives standing behind him.

Trump gathered the group to celebrate his administration’s rollback of environmental protections affecting parts of the Pacific Ocean.

Before returning to policy, however, he became fixated on gender terminology.

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“So, tell me, how do they define that?” Trump asked. “Because in most industries, like you have policemen, policemen, you call them fishermen and fisherwomen. I haven’t heard of that one before we—how are the women? Do they want to be designated as fisherwomen? Does anybody want to answer that question?”

One official suggested “fisher” was the politically correct alternative, prompting Trump to mock the idea by asking, “How about fisherpeople? These people are crazy.”

The exchange became even more awkward when another official admitted he had Googled the answer and discovered many women in the industry still preferred “fishermen.” Trump quickly interrupted with a warning: “Well, be careful. That might be the end of your career.

Social media weighed in.

A Threads person wrote, “Trump having a totally normal conversation about gender in fishing where another adult has to tell him that people who fish are just called fishers.” Another remarked, “This is like a SNL skit!”

“He should have asked that before bombing the fishing industry right out of the Caribbean,” one wrote.

Someone else said, “God I just hate the way people are always overly laughing and fake happy in his presence. Not one ounce of shame in any of them! Nauseating.”

“Wtf is wrong with him and the people around him,” one person stated. Another focused on something other than a nice slice of wrote.

“Huh? Gotta love the man at the end mansplaining how women feel,” another added.

The moment instantly sparked criticism online, with many viewers arguing that the conversation perfectly reflected why Trump continues to face accusations of sexism.

For critics, the exchange highlighted a familiar pattern. Trump has long been accused of viewing gender equality through an outdated lens. His “Make America Great Again” slogan has often been interpreted by opponents as a desire to return to an era when men held greater social power and women were expected to accept it.

After the discussion, Trump quickly pivoted back to the purpose of the event. He blasted environmental protections established under previous administrations and framed the regulations as harmful to working-class fishermen.

“When they destroyed your whole life and your family and your business, and everything else, did you ever think you would have somebody who would come along and save it?” Trump asked before signing the executive order opening up waters west of Hawaii to commercial fishing.

The incident also reminded critics of other Trump verbal misfires.

Earlier this year, he baffled viewers by referring to drug-trafficking vessels as part of “water fishing” operations while discussing military actions near Venezuela.

“We have the ‘water drugs’ — I call them the water drugs,” Trump said during a Fox News interview. “In fact, I think water fishing, I think almost anything where you have to get into a boat right now in that area would not be doing too well.”

The unusual phrasing quickly went viral.

That came just months after Trump incorrectly claimed he invented the word “equalize,” despite the term appearing in dictionaries for more than four centuries.

Whether discussing fishing, language, or foreign policy, Trump’s confidence rarely seems to waver. But this latest attempt to mock political correctness ended with critics arguing that the only person who looked foolish in the conversation was the man asking the questions.