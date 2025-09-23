‘Where Does Trump Think Fish Comes From’: Trump Clowned Online for Claiming He Came Up with a ‘New’ Word Everyone Already Knew

Donald Trump heft viewers in disbelief during his latest interview, dropping a head-scratching phrase that had the internet questioning if he even listens to himself speak.

The slip came on Sunday, Sept. 21, as he weighed in on U.S. military air strikes against boats off the coast of Venezuela. Later in the segment, during an appearance on “The Sunday Briefing” with Fox News anchor Peter Doocy, the president was pressed with a pointed question comparing cartel drug boat captains to late-night TV hosts.



Trump swears he “invented” a word… but the internet quickly reminded him it’s been around forever. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Instead of sticking to the issue, Trump’s bizarre wording sent social media ablaze, with critics mocking him for bungling even the most basic of terms.

‘This Can’t Be Real’: Donald Trump Sparks Internet Meltdown After Claiming He Invented a Common Word Millions Have Been Using Since the 1500s

His response took an unexpected detour into what he dubbed “water fishing” territory, a phrase that immediately caught the attention of social media users who couldn’t quite grasp why fishing would need the “water” qualifier.

“We have the ‘water drugs’ — I call them the water drugs — they’ve been pretty much stopped,” Trump declared during the interview. “In fact, I think water fishing, I think almost anything where you have to get into a boat right now in that area would not be doing too well.”

What was supposed to be a military update on boats off South America ended with Trump turning himself into the punchline. X erupted with bewildered reactions to the president’s unique phrasing.

“So where does Trump think fish comes from, other than the water? The walk in freezer in one of his restaurants, I guess,” one user commented, highlighting the obvious redundancy.

Another observer took a more direct approach, tweeting, “What a f—king moron. I will never understand how any human being can look at or listen [to] that freakshow and think, ‘Wow, he’s so articulate. He’s really intelligent.’ Trump is the complete antithesis of both; the greatest shame America has ever produced. Ever.”

What a fucking moron. I will never understand how any human being can look at or listen that freakshow and think, "Wow, he's so articulate. He's really intelligent." trump is the complete antithesis of both; the greatest shame America has ever produced. Ever. — Matt Díaz (@Giant_Cyclone) September 21, 2025

The linguistic creativity didn’t go unnoticed by X users either.

“Water fishing. What’s next, ‘sky flying’ and ‘land walking’?” one person wondered aloud.

Meanwhile, another commenter speculated about Trump’s nautical experience: “Ever notice we’ve never seen Trump on a boat? Betcha he gets seasick in a rowboat.”

The reactions continued to pour in, with one particularly exasperated user writing, “Jesus f—king Christ he’s so godd-mn dumb.”

This latest verbal adventure follows a pattern of Trump’s confident claims about introducing common words to the English language.

In May, Trump made headlines while discussing drug pricing policies. During his remarks, Trump claimed he had coined a new term, boldly stating that he created the word “equalize.” He described it as “a new word that I came up with, which is probably the best word.”

But the claim didn’t go unchallenged. The word “equalize” has actually been in documented use since 1599. The revelation became fodder for late-night comedy.

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart gleefully highlighted the president’s confusion, theatrically consulting a dictionary on air to underscore the centuries-old origins of the word.

The president’s fascination with linguistic ownership reached new heights during campaign events, where he attempted to claim credit for the term “caravans” when discussing migrant groups.

“They’re not sending the good people out. They’re sending the bad people out, and they put them into caravans. I think I came up with that name,” he said, before ultimately declaring, “That was my term, and fake news and lots of other terms we came up with.”

Meanwhile, as Trump continues claiming he invented words already in the dictionary, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is turning his ridicule into an art form.

Newsom’s sharp mockery of the former reality star’s political antics has become a masterclass in trolling, with supporters amplifying every moment.

A fan account called Governor Newsom Press Office recently went viral with a post that imagined Trump blaming his predecessor for everything from economic problems to personal grooming issues.

The satirical exchange included responses like “SIR, THE ECONOMY IS TANKING. ‘BIDEN!’ JOBS ARE DISAPPEARING. ‘BIDEN!’ YOUR HAIR IS GONE. ‘BIDEN!'” The post concluded with Trump allegedly screaming “BIDEEEEN!” when told that Newsom is “more popular and way hotter.”

From “water fishing” to claiming he invented centuries-old words, Trump’s unconventional way of speaking keeps critics shaking their heads and supporters cheering his authentic style.