‘Sometimes I Can’t Help Myself’: Shocking Allegations Against District Attorney, Prosecutor, and Judge in Karmelo Anthony Trial Come to Light

Texas activists are not taking Karmelo Anthony’s conviction lightly. Now, they are bringing several former allegations against the District Attorney’s Office and the judge involved in the case.

Dr. Candice Matthews, an activist based in Texas, posted a 2022 lawsuit. The filing alleges that District Attorney Greg Willis and Prosecutor Bill Wirskye engaged in workplace misconduct.

Judge John Roach Jr. (left), Bill Wirskye (middle), and District Attorney Greg Willis (Right) all had old allegations come back into the spotlight this week. (Photo Credit: Collin County Court System/Dallas Morning News)

“We got a damn freak as the D.A.,” Matthews said outside the Collin County Courthouse. “[Willis] was saying Karmelo Anthony is a murderer, but you need to be a registered sex offender, sir.”

Karmelo Anthony was convicted of killing Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in 2025. Both were 17 at the time. The case fueled major racial tensions since Anthony is Black and Metcalf is white.

Both Willis and Wirskye have consistently said throughout the trial that it wasn’t about race.

Atlanta Black Star independently reviewed the court filing.

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Wirskye is a prominent Texas prosecutor working for the Collin County District Attorney’s Office. Greg Willis has served as the Collin County District Attorney since 2011. His term ends this December.

According to the filing, Willis engaged in sexual harassment of several people who allegedly worked at the District Attorney’s office. It also said Wirskye, Willis’ first assistant, had “unfettered access to the misdemeanor and felony divisions.”

The complaint added that Wirskye was able to “treat his subordinates however he wants.” A series of “anonymous letters” from 2019 described his actions.

“I will submit that no one currently in your office is going to communicate to you regarding Bill’s behavior, his temper, or his bullying of ADA’s,” the letter said. “His conduct is intentional, intimidating and pervasive.”

The allegations don’t stop there.

As for Willis, he was accused of sexually harassing one of the attorneys who worked for him. The attorney, Vykim Le, accused Willis of looking up her skirt, making sexual noises while touching her.

“Sometimes I can’t help myself,” Willis would reportedly say to Le. The complaint also alleges Willis often told Le that he “could not help himself” when he was near her.

Le also accused Willis of asking her if she “dreamed” about him “last night.” The complaint added that Willis had asked Le and another woman, identified as “Jane Doe 2,” if he could go to their homes.

“She declined his repeated unwanted sexual and romantic overtures,” the filing said. “As is his pattern with so many female employees, Defendant Willis repeatedly rubbed Ms. Le’s back and moaned while pulling her breasts into his body for extended, unwanted hugs.”

In a statement sent to WFAA in 2023, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office stood up for Willis and Wirskye.

“They have cultivated an environment that empowers women and supports working mothers. We are proud to continue to seek justice alongside their leadership.”

WFAA reported the county offered the six plaintiffs $1.5 million to settle the lawsuit.

“The six plaintiffs amended their lawsuit, retracting the allegations of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct, retracting all allegations against the court members, and retracting the allegations against the District Attorney and the First Assistant District Attorney.”

The plaintiffs alleged in the new filing that they suffered retaliation and subsequently accepted the settlement offer.

Collin County Judge John Roach Jr. also faced allegations that came to light.

According to a special court review of Roach, he was accused of exploiting his position. The 2018 filing said Roach and his wife used their legal experience to write a book.

The book “Divorce in Peace” names Roach and his wife as the authors. They also established a referral service called “DivorceinPeace LLC.”

The organization was established in September 2015, and the book was published the following year.

The Fourteenth Court of Appeals found Roach violated several codes of conduct by exploiting his position as a judge. The court added that his business dealings involved him in cases that he would likely preside over.

The opinion also found that Roach discredited the judicial system in his book. The opinion said Roach “actively encourage[ed]…people contemplating divorce to avoid court and purchase his Book instead.”

Roach has presided over Collin County since 2007.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Willis, Wirskye, and Roach but has not heard back.