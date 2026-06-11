Black Self-Defense Doesn’t Count: Karmelo Anthony’s 35-Year Sentence Reignites Debate Over Whether Equal Justice Is a Myth in America

The conviction and sentencing of Karmelo Anthony has reignited a question Black Americans have asked for generations: Does self-defense work the same when the defendant is Black?

The case has drawn immediate comparisons to another Texas teenager, Caysen Allison, a white high school student who fatally stabbed a fellow student after being punched in the face.

Like Anthony, Allison claimed he acted in self-defense. Like Anthony, he faced a murder charge. And like Anthony, a jury rejected his self-defense argument.

Caysen Allison, top left, received a 10-year sentence for stabbing a fellow student to death while Karmelo Anthony received a 35-year sentence. Also, the three white cops on the bottom left, Aaron Dean, Amber Guyger and Roy Oliver, who were all convicted of murdering Black people received much more lenient sentences. (Photos: Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Tarrant County Jail, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Collin County Jail)



But that is where the similarities end.

Anthony, who is Black, received a 35-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, a white teenager, during an altercation at a high school track meet.

Allison, who is white, received a 10-year sentence after a jury rejected the murder charge and instead convicted him of criminally negligent homicide in the fatal stabbing of Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr., a Hispanic teenager.

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The contrast has fueled accusations that race continues to influence how juries, prosecutors and judges evaluate claims of fear, self-defense and culpability.

The disparity becomes even more striking when examining the charges involved.

Under Texas law, murder carries a punishment range of five years to life in prison. Manslaughter carries a sentence of two to 20 years. Criminally negligent homicide is the least serious homicide offense and typically carries a sentence ranging from 180 days to two years in jail.

The jury in Allison’s case chose the lowest homicide offense available. Although a judge later imposed a deadly weapon enhancement that increased his sentence to 10 years, the jury’s verdict itself reflected a belief that Allison’s actions deserved far less punishment than murder.

Anthony Received No Such Benefit

Anthony’s jury not only convicted him of murder but also rejected a manslaughter alternative and refused to find that he acted under the “sudden passion” doctrine, which could have reduced his sentencing exposure significantly.

That decision has raised questions because Anthony had been physically confronted immediately before the stabbing. Testimony showed Metcalf shoved Anthony during the confrontation. Metcalf also outweighed Anthony by more than 50 pounds.

Yet jurors apparently did not view Anthony’s fear or reaction as reasonable enough to warrant a lesser conviction.

Would they have reached the same conclusion if Anthony had been white and Metcalf had been Black?

Many researchers who study race and criminal justice believe the answer is no.

Studies spanning decades have found that Black defendants routinely receive harsher treatment than white defendants accused of similar crimes. Research has also shown that race becomes especially significant when Black defendants are accused of harming white victims.

A long-term study examining more than 15,000 Texas capital murder cases between 1973 and 2018 found that Black defendants convicted of killing white victims faced substantially greater odds of receiving the death penalty than white defendants convicted of killing Black victims.

The issue extends beyond sentencing.

Researchers have repeatedly found that Black children are often viewed as older, more threatening and less innocent than white children of the same age.

The Center for Policing Equity cites research showing that society frequently treats Black children as adults years before they reach adulthood. While white teenagers often receive the benefit of being viewed as immature, impulsive or capable of making mistakes, Black teenagers are more likely to be viewed as fully responsible adults.

That phenomenon, known as adultification, may help explain why some defendants receive sympathy while others receive punishment.

Leniency Towards White Cops

The pattern becomes even harder to ignore when compared to cases involving white police officers who killed unarmed Black people.

In 2022, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean received a sentence of 11 years, 10 months and 12 days after a jury convicted him of manslaughter for killing Atatiana Jefferson inside her own home.

Dean shot Jefferson through a window while responding to a non-emergency welfare check. Jefferson had committed no crime and posed no threat to Dean when he fired the fatal shot.

In 2019, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger received a 10-year sentence after a jury convicted her of murdering Botham Jean, who was sitting inside his apartment eating ice cream when she entered and shot him.

In 2018, former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver received a 15-year sentence after a jury convicted him of murdering 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an unarmed Black teenager riding in a car leaving a party.

None of those victims attacked the officers, threatened them, and none were accused of committing violent crimes.

Yet Dean, Guyger and Oliver all received sentences far shorter than Anthony’s 35-year punishment.

Taken together, the cases raise a difficult but unavoidable question.

If self-defense claims are supposed to be evaluated equally, why do Black defendants so often receive harsher outcomes than white defendants who make similar arguments?

The answer depends on who is asked.

But decades of research, combined with the outcomes in cases like those involving Karmelo Anthony and Caysen Allison, have left many Americans questioning whether race still plays a powerful role in determining who receives mercy and who receives the maximum punishment.