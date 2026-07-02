‘Get Off My Property!’: White Neighbor’s Airhorn Antics in Black Man’s Driveway Backfire as He Becomes Internet Famous

An unusual neighbor dispute has been unfolding in the driveway of Florida resident Justin Simeron. Now, thanks to his home security footage, a cantankerous older white man has become the subject of a viral social media moment.

In a June 30 video posted on Threads, the older man wheeled his walker into Simeron’s driveway, which was packed with cars.

What began as mild trespassing turned into unexpected harassment when the walker turned into a wheelchair, and the man sat down to make himself comfortable.

A white man makes himself at home in Black neighbor’s driveway (Photo: Threads/@justin.simeron)

Not realizing home security cameras were filming him, he pulled out his air horn and blasted it several times.

“Get off my property,” Simeron, who is Black, yelled. At one point in the video, the elderly man said, “Hey, f–k you. I’ll access this property anytime I want to.”

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A truck parked near the older man’s home sparked the dispute because he feared it would interfere with deliveries he was expecting that day.

The homeowner repeatedly said he had no knowledge of the truck or the truck owner. He once again asked the man to leave, but he refused to budge.

When the man realized he was on camera, he said, “You got me on camera, good! I just got out of the hospital yesterday, and I have to put up with this crap.”

“Meet my racist neighbors,” read the video’s caption. Simeron alleged that the man called the cops on him “constantly” for his music being “too loud.”

“Every time the cops show up they never hear anything,” he wrote.

This day was different. According to Simeron, the truck was legally parked in front of the man’s house and did not obstruct his driveway.

“Instead of being an adult and knocking on my door to figure out how we can solve this issue, he decided to come onto my driveway at nine in the morning on a Saturday and make a commotion,” Simeron wrote.

‘Spray Him Down with a Hose’

“Never engage; just call the police and report an intruder on your property EVERY time,” wrote one. “Stop trying to be civil with the uncivilized.”

Others had more blunt advice: “Spray him down with a hose.”

A few people urged a little patience.

One wrote, “Did this elderly man handle the situation in the best way? No. But sometimes it doesn’t hurt to try and be the bigger person and have a little compassion. He said he just got out of the hospital.”

But the majority weren’t moved: “’I just got outta the hospital yesterday’ — ok sir,” another shot back, “but you yelling like that is gonna send you right back.”