‘Who Would Do That?’: Trump’s Smear Campaign Against Ivanka’s Husband Jared Kushner Exposed By Former Ally Who Claims He Was Asked to Dig Up Every Dirty Secret

Donald Trump is a provocative political figure and businessman — he knows that stirring outrage will keep people hanging onto his every word and generating him revenue, but he was recently upstaged by someone willing to tell his secrets for free.

Former New Jersey Governor and U.S. Attorney Chris Christie did just that, confirming what the public has long suspected, that Trump meddles in everyone’s life, especially those he values the most.

President Donald Trump got exposed for allegedly trying to ruin his daughter Ivanka Trump’s future with Jared Kushner before it began. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

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“He can charm you. He has the ability to do it,” said Christie during a speaking engagement at the Harvard Kennedy School on April 6. “The problem is he doesn’t have the patience or the discipline to do it regularly, and so he gets himself into a lather.”

He then recalled becoming a Trump crony after prosecuting Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, in 2005 for tax evasion, witness tampering, and making false statements to the FEC about campaign donations.

Christie was New Jersey’s attorney general between 2002 and 2008. Serving as a prosecutor in 2004, he engineered a plea deal that sent Charles Kushner, Jared’s father, to prison for campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and witness tampering.

Jared and Ivanka reportedly met years later in 2007 and began quietly dating. He claimed that Trump once reached out to him regarding a plan to end Ivanka and Jared’s relationship for good.

The young couple had already gone through a brief breakup and rekindled when, “It became clear to Donald Trump that they were going to get married — and he has said this publicly — he would have rather had her marry Tom Brady… He was not thrilled, let’s say, about this.”

Christie alleged that Trump propositioned him for intel on the Kushners. “‘Do you have anything more on the family? So I can, you know, break this up,’” asked Trump. “I thought to myself, haven’t I given you enough?” recalled Christie.

Christie: It became clear to Trump that Jared and Ivanka would get married. He was not thrilled about this. I was still the prosecutor. He asked me to go out to dinner and said, do you have anything more on the family, so I can break this up? pic.twitter.com/nRz6VIFeoZ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

He pointed to Charles’ retaliation ploy, where he hired a woman to seduce his brother-in-law, William Schulder, at a New Jersey motel, where the encounter was recorded by a hidden camera. Charles then sent the tape to Williams’ wife, his sister Esther Schulder. The scheme was intended to deter Charles’ in-laws from cooperating in his tax evasion case, but failed.

Christie continued, “That’s Trump. Like, when he gets himself worked into a lather, he will say and do anything to get what he wants.”

An online asked, “And who would do that to their daughter?” Those very words came from Trump’s mouth when he and the former teen model appeared on “The View” in 2006.

Ivanka married Jared in 2009, and the two share three children, sons Joseph and Theodore and daughter Arabella.

Jared was a presidential adviser during Trump’s first term. He currently acts as a diplomatic special envoy, handling U.S. negotiations with nations such as Iran and Ukraine. Another person remarked, “Christie is an irrelevant loser. It kills him that Trump disposed of him.” Christie was booted from Trump’s 2016 transition team, reportedly at the suggestion of Jared.

Last year, Trump’s former pal humiliated the president by revealing he once witnessed the Republican slather on his unique-hued makeup on Air Force One before making a public appearance.

“‘Come here. You need a little makeup,” Trump allegedly said to Christie, who replied,‘Yeah, no. I’ll pass.’ And he said, ‘No, no, no.’ He goes, ‘You look tired. You got circles under your eyes. You need me to give you a little bit of makeup.'”

Christie said he refused to put on makeup and left the blending to Trump. But the unflattering anecdote is one of several times he has bashed the senior citizen since their falling out, which began election night in 2020.

He publicly condemned Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election, calling them “fiction” and “make-believe.”