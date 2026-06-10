‘This Is Horrible’: Big Tigger Suddenly Vanishes from Radio Show After Wife’s Abuse Claims — Co-Host Francesca Amiker Fires Back at Affair Allegations

For decades media and radio personality Big Tigger (real name Darian Morgan) has reported on the lives of some of the world’s biggest celebrities — but now he is the source of trending headlines, and they involve some very serious accusations.

Earlier this month, the wife of “The Big Tigger Morning Show” host, Alicia Brown, sent shock waves across social media with claims that he physically abused her, and she posted photos and video allegedly showing the facial bruises he gave her following an altercation.

However, those weren’t the only allegations his wife hurled, as she also placed Tigger’s V-103 morning show co-host, Francesca Amiker, at the center of the drama by claiming that the two co-workers are having an extramarital affair.

Francesca Amiker (left) vehemently denies allegations she is having an affair with her “The Big Tigger Morning Show” co-host Darian Morgan. (Photos: @v103atlanta/Instagram, @bigtiggermorningshow/Instagram)

Amiker recently released a statement via Instagram shutting down the allegations.

“The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself,” she shared. “I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man. I stand by my character, my integrity, and the truth.”

Following the shocking allegations, Tigger has been noticeably absent from the Atlanta radio show and there has been no explanation or information regarding his return.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to V-103 for a statement regarding Tigger’s absence, but the station has not responded to our request for comment.

As of now, no criminal proceedings have been put in place against Tigger regarding the claims and he has remained silent publicly.

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Tigger’s absence from his popular radio show isn’t the only thing that has fans questioning exactly what’s going on, as Brown posted and then deleted the photos and video of his alleged abuse against her.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the allegations against Tigger and didn’t hold back.

”We lived long enough to see Big Tigger become the villain,” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.

“A Big Tigger smear campaign in 2026??? Huh?” another user questioned.

A third user shared that the former “Rap City” host generally keeps a low profile. “Wow you never hear anything bad about Big Tigger,” they shared.

Another shared they decided to reserve all judgment until the facts come out.

“I don’t know what’s true or not but that lady seem crazy and we ain’t never heard of big tigger being abusive or any real scandals so,” they wrote.

“lol The Big Tigger smear campaign is starting,” a user commented. “Haven’t heard anything negative about him in my life now it’s slander two days in a row.”

“The Big Tigger allegations are wild. Never had no idea, not that I should but just sayin. Wow,” added another shocked fan.

“um bish Big Tigger did WHAT? Le sigh. He talked about that book in live & Will Smith & Pharrell took his stuff down so fast there was no landslide. Just proof they had something on him,” an additional user wrote.