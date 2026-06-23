‘Suspect’: Big Tigger Arrested, Released on Battery and Child Endangerment Charges, as the Radio Host and His Wife Post Cryptic Father’s Day Messages

Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger is in the throes of mounting marital turmoil and legal issues.

The former BET “Rap City” host clashed with law enforcement over Father’s Day weekend, and officials have now released the details.

Police arrested Tigger, real name Darian Morgan, on June 20 and booked him into Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

Big Tigger return on-air days after shocking allegations from his wife, Alicia Brown. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He secured his release the same day by paying a $10,000 bond—$1,000 for the cruelty charge and $9,000 for the battery charge—according to TMZ, which broke the story.

The media personality had been under investigation for weeks in connection to a domestic dispute involving his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, in May. Their 13-year-old son reportedly was in the home at the time, hence the cruelty charge.

The V-103 host gave no public hint that anyone or anything had disrupted his big weekend. Instead, he reflected on parenthood and paid tribute to his father.

On Instagram, he wrote, “To my Dad… thank for all you did and all you gave to make sure I became the strong, positive, responsible man I am today.. I love you!! To my kids… May I be as present and as strong a positive influence in your lives as my dad was for mine.. I love you!!”

WSB-TV obtained the police affidavit that detailed the couple’s dispute.Brown told police she and Tigger were arguing about texts he received from his co-host Francesca Amiker.

She alleged that he tackled her to the ground while trying to retrieve his phone from her. The altercation continued to the basement of their Sandy Springs home, where Brown claimed she began destroying their shared work equipment. Her husband reportedly tried to restrain her by grabbing her arms.

The report states that Tigger “used force to move the victim and shoved the victim, causing the victim to stumble headfirst into an office door” and to suffer a cut to her face. Their RING home security cameras captured the fight, the arrest affidavit reportedly states.

A fan on Instagram expressed total confusion over the timing of his tribute amidst his personal dramas. They commented on an Atlanta Black Star post about the ordeal with, “So he put out his father’s day post, like nothing happened.” A second follower remarked, “This is suspect as hell.”

Tigger’s wife shared a scathing message on the holiday in a since-deleted IG Story post. “Thank you to the dad that do not use kids as weapons. The one’s that consider the children in all of their choices. The one’s that love their children more than they hate their mother,” she began.

The digital creator went on to praise present dads who fulfill their promises and nurture their children’s dreams and those who “do not pretend to love the kids and then turn around and hurt them.” “There are a lot of frauds out there,” she concluded.

Before the arrest was publicized, Tigger alluded to being enrolled in the “School of Hard Knocks” in a cryptic post. He shared a meme that states, “Life is a cruel teacher… she loves to give you the test first, and the lesson later…” He captioned the post, “Ohhhh but you gone learn…”

A follower later told him, “Prayers.. soon as u get out file a restraining order and file for divorce. And run.” A skeptic quipped, “Black men in accountability will never go together.” A third reaction read, “That lady scammed you.”

On , comments included, “This reminds me of a Thin Line between Love and Hate movie with Martin Lawrence” and “Dang and just like that. His credibility is gone,” to highlight a couple.

Last month, Brown posted a video revealing a bruised face and a stitched-up eyebrow. She wrote, “Someone ask my husband why my face happened” with #FrancescaAmiker.

The post landed on The Shade Room, where followers broke into a discussion suggesting that Tigger and Amiker, a former reporter and anchor with local TV station WXIA, were having an affair.

Brown interjected to claim, “Yes we are getting a divorce over his relationship with Francesca but it was not your place to tell everyone. However I do thank you for confirming what I already knew!”

Tigger denied allegations that he physically harmed his wife and that he had been unfaithful on air during a June 12 radio broadcast.

In the video, he states, “I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false. Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues.”

A week later, Brown issued a statement to “The Breakfast Club” denying that she accused him of being an “abuser.” She said social media users drew their own conclusions and refused to engage in “personal attacks” and “bitterness” as the legal process plays out.