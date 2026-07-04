‘What’s Done In the Dark’: Big Tigger’s Wife Says ‘Receipts’ and Texts Will Do All the Talking in Court After His Co-Host Sues Over Affair Allegations

Big Tigger‘s personal life has exploded into public view following a physical dispute with his child’s mother, Alicia Brown.

Last month, Brown shared a video implying that her husband was responsible for her bruised face and accused him of cheating.

Amid online statements and bodycam footage, the story of what really happened has yet to be revealed.

Big Tigger (left) is at the center of a legal dispute as his wife, Alicia Brown (center), is sued by his co-host Francesca Amiker (right). (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, @thecyberbae/Instagram, @francescaamiker/Instagram)

Big Tigger announced he was expecting a child with Brown in October 2024 at 51, and their baby boy was born in March 2025.

When Brown initially put Big Tigger on blast, she also accused him of having an affair with Francesca Amiker.

The broadcast journalist joined the show as his co-host for less than a month before the allegations surfaced.

Now Amiker is setting the record straight.

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On June 30, Amiker filed a defamation lawsuit against Brown, alleging that the accusations caused online harassment.

In the court documents, Amiker refers to her and Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, as “merely professional colleagues with a working relationship.”

She also alleged that Brown tried to damage her reputation by falsely claiming she had an affair with Tigger that led to their divorce. Tigger has vehemently denied his wife’s allegatiions in statements on social media as well as on his morning radio show. In the documents, Amiker alleges that things started unraveling on May 11, the same day she joined the show as co-host.

Big Tigger has released a statement denying all accusations of abuse and cheating after his wife shared a video of her injuries, telling people to ask her husband how it happened



“I received an Over the past several days, there has been significant public discussion and… https://t.co/EVjofzLjLX pic.twitter.com/pVUzLzGuaZ — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) June 12, 2026

Since then, an Instagram account has alleged that Brown was in the hospital likely because Tigger and Amiker were romantically involved. An anonymous account wrote demeaning comments about Amiker, with the person behind the post claiming to have dated her at one time.

The situation reached a boiling point on June 6. Brown posted a since-deleted video of herself crying while showing apparent facial injuries. She captioned the clip, “Someone ask my husband why my face happened,” and tagged Amiker’s account.

Three days later, Amiker attempted to debunk the narrative, calling the allegations “false.”

Brown backpedaled by saying she never called her husband an abuser, yet internet users continued forming their own conclusions.

The ongoing attention surrounding “The Big Tigger Morning Show” has now shifted.

Court docs claim the fallout has “forced” Amiker to sign a 12-month contract with a crisis management team to alleviate damage to her brand.

The drama has also put several brand and advertising deals with Amiker on hold.

Brown shared a lengthy response to the lawsuit on Instagram on Friday, July 3. She refused to discuss the details of the case at this time, adding that “receipts” and text messages will soon “speak for themselves.”

She said her children are the priority.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and the fact that they have witnessed multiple altercations with some being on camera, our focus is on protecting them from further trauma and unnecessary public attention.”

(#AD) Alicia Brown's legal team released a statement after V-103's Francesca Amiker filed ⚖️ a defamation lawsuit against her. Representatives stated Brown has been advised to remain silent 🤫 while legal matters play out. Amiker’s lawsuit accuses Brown of falsely labeling her as… pic.twitter.com/GW6ilc8RES — Tasha K (@UNWINEWITHTASHA) July 3, 2026

Fans left reactions to the updated incident in the comments.

One person said, “This getting messy.” Someone else suspected, “This not gonna go how she thinks it will.”

A third person who seems to side with Brown said, “This sounds like revenge because the wife spoke up’s but we’ll see.”

Someone else who seemed suspicious of Brown added, “The wife was making assumptions and accusations.”

One person who understood where Amiker was coming from said, “I mean, that woman playing her reputation and name. I would do the same.”

“What’s done in the dark comes to light,” wrote one fan who appeared to be neutral.

Someone else questioned, “Didn’t we see him manhandling her on video already?”

⚠️🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Security footage in Big Tigger's home appears to capture part of a fight with his wife, including his alleged assault of her … TMZ has learned. pic.twitter.com/HW9BIt3kvl — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2026

Police arrested Tigger on June 20 and charged him with aggravated assault and child cruelty after a domestic dispute with his wife. He posted a $10,000 bond later that day.

He has denied the allegations. But on June 27, TMZ released Ring camera footage from a May 9 incident inside the couple’s home. It occurred two days before Amiker joined Tigger’s morning show.

The video shows Tigger appearing to de-escalate whatever had occurred seconds earlier, as he tells his wife that he plugged a device back in. They appeared to be wrestling with a phone in one room.

Amiker could be heard saying, “I am bleeding, so take a picture.”

She then reaches for something as Tigger says, “Alicia, stop,” twice before the two wrestle to the floor.

The struggle continues as they get back on their feet and move into another part of the room. Moments later, a loud bang rings out. Brown screams and cries.

The court has not scheduled a trial date.