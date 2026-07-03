‘Not Fit to Lead’: Trump Sparks Chaos After Releasing Strange Hospital Video Just Before Midnight

President Donald Trump posts bizarre hospital video that has some viewers concerned.

Trump shared the 90-second clip on Truth Social just before midnight on June 1. The video shows him inside a doctor’s office.

The post quickly drew attention online and sparked debate over its tone and timing.

US President Donald Trump (C) sits in his car “The Beast” as he arrives for a social dinner at the ‘Huis ten Bosch’ Royal Palace during a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague, on June 24, 2025. NATO leaders hold a two-day summit on June 24 and 25 in The Hague. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 80-year-old Republican standard-bearer used artificial intelligence to suggest that a phony disease has badly stricken a crop of Democrat-leaning celebrities.



The digital version of Trump asked, “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?”

The comment refers to Trump Derangement Syndrome, which is a mocking description for the illness that supposedly afflicts his hardened critics.

Many Trump supporters may not realize that the term adapts a gibe that conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer coined in 2003: “Bush Derangement Syndrome.”

The video continued with Trump saying, “The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Doctor Trump, and I have a treatment plan. Let’s hear what some of my patients have to say.”

AI versions of Hollywood stars Rosie O’Donnell, John Leguizamo, Whoopi Goldberg, Edward Norton, Robert De Niro, and Julia Roberts then gave testimonies on how Trump saved them from TDS.

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The video ends with the digital Trump urging TDS patients to turn off fake news, say their prayers, and have a Diet Coke to cure anxiety like the soda-loving former reality television show star.

Trump’s latest digital takedown of his well-known detractors went viral on Thursday morning, causing social media to erupt with varied responses to the commander in chief’s midnight posting.

One X user complained, writing: “What the f–k is this??? Another morning, another morning of watching the normalization of insanity at the highest level of our American government.”

A second account exclaimed, “This is outrageous! Lawsuit. Trump [is] not fit to lead this country.”

A third speculated, “He knows that when celebrities speak out, it creates problems for him. So, he is trying to pressure them all. Fear as a tool of control.”

One tweet read, “And he is the president. Anyone with just a little bit of brain should know that is not normal.”

Another stated, “This is really embarrassing for the American people. This is the POTUS, never been a soldier and could never be a [doctor]. Dream on, old man.”

Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Pres. Trump posting a racist video about former Pres. Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/gS7LxIva3P — The View (@TheView) February 9, 2026

Another Trump critic proclaimed, “This is one of [the] most ridiculous things he’s done yet. He’s just not a serious person.”

Another poster asked, “Anyone else completely done with this useless attempt at rage bait? It’s exhausting.”

Many of the targets in Trump’s AI video have been clashing with the former “The Apprentice” host for years.

Oscar-winning actor De Niro, 82, made it clear that he is not a fan of Trump’s brand of politics, even calling the POTUS a “malignant narcissist” in 2025.

Longtime “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 70, has routinely clashed with Trump throughout his political career.

She even demanding that officials invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

O’Donnell, 64, is another “The View” alumna who repeatedly used her star power to slam Trump, which devolved into a decades-long back-and-forth feud that has continued into 2026.

The other supposed TDS victims in the president’s Truth Social video got on his bad side for various reasons.

Roberts, 58, supported Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, a presidential race won by Trump.

Leguizamo, 65, vehemently vocalized his criticism of Trump’s immigration policies.

The “Carlito’s Way” actor specifically urged Puerto Ricans to vote against the billionaire in 2024. Norton, 56, recently called out the Trump administration for what he sees as blatant incompetence and corruption.