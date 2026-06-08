‘That’s All She Said?!’: Fetty Wap Sends a Message to the School Principal Under Investigation After His Lyrics Turned a Yearbook Into a Headache

A middle school principal is facing the aftermath of a pack of eighth graders taking things way too far to close out the year.

Florida Principal Katie O’Connell was placed on administrative leave after a song lyric by rapper Fetty Wap appeared in her students’ yearbook.

She now faces a costly legal fight to protect her name, career, and legacy, placing an enormous strain on the family.

Rapper Fetty Wap uplifts teacher who lost her job a month ago. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Trout Creek Academy has drawn national attention after the spring release of a yearbook that included a line attributed to O’Connell.

She claims she never approved of “Everybody hating, we just call them fans though” being added to the book. The lyric was taken from Fetty Wap’s 2015 hit, “Trap Queen.”

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O’Connell insisted that the lyric was not in the final version she approved twice on April 9.

“That quote was not in there,” she told Florida outlet New4Jax. “And when we were done proofreading it, we said, ‘go ahead and send it. It’s good. Like, we’re done. Like sign, seal, deliver that yearbook.’”

The principal added, “So the fact that when they arrived at the school, that quote was in there and on the front page and attributed to Mrs. O’Connell, which would never be me.”

A Florida principal has been placed on administrative leave after a song lyric from Fetty Wap’s ‘Trap Queen’ was included on the first page of the school’s yearbook.



The Trout Creek Academy yearbook page read, “Everybody hating, we just call them fans though! -Mrs. O’Connell.”… pic.twitter.com/UEQiWjNOsW — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 1, 2026

St. Johns County School District has now opened an investigation after employing O’Connell for two decades.

The school district described the content as “inappropriate conduct” and sent her home after the yearbook was published on May 20, with no plans to renew her contract.

O’Connell said she never approved the quote and only learned about it after someone sent her screenshots from Facebook, according to Jacksonville station WJAX.

To lift her spirits in the meantime, the “1738” rapper sent her a bouquet of white flowers in a vase, a touching note and balloons that read “Thinking of you.”

Fetty Wap is showing support after a Florida principal was placed on administrative leave for using one of his lyrics in a school yearbook, reportedly sending her flowers, balloons, and a heartfelt message. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CQGL0STfzY — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 5, 2026

“Nice gesture but just flowerssssss … her job is literally on the line,” said one critic of Fetty Wap’s gift.

A few suggested he should have given her money to tide her over until she found out about her job.

Another said, “I still don’t understand the suspension. That was very nice of him to send the flowers.” A third commentator said, “That’s it? That’s all she said?! No mention of the bando and they suspended her?”

O’Connell has since hired a lawyer, Jack Webb, whose demand letter to the district argues she was denied due process.

“She was not provided with an opportunity to rectify the situation and is looking for an opportunity to defend her life’s work,” her daughter wrote on a GoFundMe, seeking financial support online.

Thus far, the account has reached nearly $6k of her $15k goal via GoFundMe.

“Overnight, her reputation, career, and financial stability were devastated.”

Despite WJAX obtaining an email from another Yearbook Teacher claiming O’Connell never saw the quote, records from the St. Johns County School District appear to tell a different story.

O’Connell, however, maintains that a student inserted the quote after final approval had already been given.

She claimed no parents contacted her directly and believes the mistake could have been fixed had she been given the chance.

ABS spoke to the school principal’s secretary, who said: “All communications on that has to go through districts.”

When the district was contacted, we were told that Christina Upchurch and Jill Sumner from Community Relations were having a meeting at another building.

On Facebook, O’Connell encouraged supporters to show up and show out to defend her name, writing, “I will be attending the St John’s County School Board Meeting on June 9th at 9:00 am. Please join me.”