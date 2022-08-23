‘Terrible That He Chose That Path’: Social Media Reacts to Fetty Wap’s Guilty Plea In Felony Drug Case, Faces Minimum Five Years Behind Bars 

Fetty Wap could be going away for quite some time after pleading guilty to federal drug charges this week in the Eastern District of New York’s Long Island courthouse. The “My Way” emcee faces a minimum of five years behind bars.

According to The Associated Press, the New Jersey native, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, admitted to participating in a massive drug trafficking racket that transported drugs from the West Coast to Long Island.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 21: Fetty Wap attends Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2021 at Prudential Center on November 21, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The news comes just two weeks after U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked his $500,000 bail after prosecutors said that Wap threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case.

The 31-year-old rapper was initially arrested last October 2021 on charges of his alleged role in a conspiracy to smuggle significant amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into the New York City area.

The outlet reported that Wap and five co-defendants are accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020. Two of the five suspects have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Fans on social media appeared disappointed and saddened by the demise of Wap’s shining rap career after having risen to prominence thanks to his debut single “Trap Queen,” which reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

One Twitter user wrote, “Fetty had a good thing going on with music and out of everything to invest his money on, he decided to go into drugs?? Wouldn’t be surprised this could be one of the reasons for his decline in music. Terrible that he chose that path.”

“Probably had enough money to invest in a franchise like McDonald’s, Wingstop, or 7-11. Could have just chilled and built an empire,” another person commented.

“He’s so talented, sad to see him going through this, 5yrs is a long time n he’ll hopefully get out in 3yrs on good behavior, but when u think of that wnba girl doing 9yrs n she’ll most likely sit down for all 9 his 3-5yrs don’t seem that bad. #prayersforfettywap.”