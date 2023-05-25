Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison in a Long Island, New York, courtroom on May 24 — 18 months after his arrest on drug trafficking charges at the New York Rolling Loud festival in October 2021.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine from the West Coast to Long Island.

Last summer, attorneys for the recording artist — whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II — said his plea deal “pertained only to cocaine” and spared the artist from a “potential life sentence” had he been convicted on all charges Maxwell was facing.

Fetty Wap attends Blitz Music Showcase at Stage 48 on Oct. 11, 2017, in New York City. (Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The New York Post reported that one of Maxwell’s attorneys told the outlet then, “He is not cooperating [with federal authorities]. I want that to be very, very clear. This is a standard plea.”

Prosecutors said that the drugs were brought to the East Coast through the mail as well as through vehicles driven from the West Coast. The drugs were hidden in vehicle compartments and sold in Long Island and New Jersey. The “My Way” rapper was reportedly a “kilogram-level” redistributor for a drug trafficking organization.

Maxwell apologized in court Wednesday to Judge Joanna Seybert stating, “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.”

According to The New York Times, he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine or more. Seybert sentenced him to one year longer than the minimum.

BREAKING: Fetty Wap has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking 😔 pic.twitter.com/T5yrwDKdnt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 24, 2023

U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace argued for a sentence of between seven and nine years, citing Maxwell’s alleged attempt to “glamorize the drug trade” after his hit “Trap Queen” was released back in 2015.

“Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle,” he wrote. “And, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences.”

Maxwell’s attorney, Elizabeth Macedonio said it was “a sad day” following the rapper’s sentencing. “This is a kid from Paterson, New Jersey, who made it out.”

Judge Seybert reportedly told the Grammy-Award nominated artist, “You’ve got a lot going for you. See if you can put it together.”

Maxwell’s melodic track, “Trap Queen,” peaked at no. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart. It also earned him two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.