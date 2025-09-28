‘He Looks Blessed’: Regina Hall Stutters Over Aaron Pierre’s Tunnel Dance, Fans Say She Held Back in Front of Teyana Taylor

Actor Aaron Pierre went viral last year for his walk down Jennifer Hudson’s now-infamous Spirit Tunnel during a guest appearance on her self-titled talk show. Even the catchy tune the show’s crew sang as he strolled the hall caught on.

This time, it was Pierre’s girlfriend, Teyana Taylor’s, turn to go down the Spirit Tunnel and sit with Hudson to talk about her new film “One Battle After Another.”

Taylor was joined by her costars Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti in the Sept. 23 episode, where Jennifer Hudson suddenly asked for Taylor’s reaction to Pierre’s viral clip, which has become a trending TikTok sound for other videos. But Hall’s interjection and response led many to believe she was holding back how she truly felt in front of Pierre’s lady.

Regina Hall’s on-camera reaction when asked about viral video of Teyana Taylor’s boyfriend leaves fans stunned. (Photos: The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube)

“Teyana girl,” Hudson said, “I need to know from you what was it like when you saw his viral Spirit Tunnel.”

‘Extremely Unprofessional’: Fans Side-Eye Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Happy Place’ After Some Guests Get a Full Spirit Tunnel While Others Get a Cameraman and a Clap

Back in December, Aaron Pierre, a delight for many fans, glided down the Spirit Tunnel as Hudson’s crew sang, “Aaron. Pierre. That’s Mufasa.” While there, Pierre spoke about his role in “The Lion King,” where he brought the iconic role of Mufasa to life, which inspired the catchy tune.

Hall, recalling the video, said, “Mmm … You want to know how it was for me?” while raising her hand.

The “Scary Movie” star added, “No. It was impressive.”

Hudson said to Hall, “It was impressive? Elaborate.”

With comedic hesitation, Hall glanced at her costars and continued, “Well he’s very handsome. And, and, and and, and, and he looks blessed.”

The audience roared with laughter, while Taylor raised her eyebrows and nodded her head as if she were in agreement with Hall.

It wasn’t just audience members who were tickled by her response. It was also online fans who reacted on the show’s Instagram page.

One person said, “She tryna be so respectful cuz that is her man she talking about.”

Another one wrote, “Aye man Gina gotta be stopped.”

Someone else typed, “Regina for the save! Keeping it PG. With a whole lot of… “and”s but the job was done. Thank you!”

Hall wasn’t the only one lost for words when trying to describe Pierre in a way that is appropriate for daytime television.

When Hudson asked Taylor how she would have worded it, she said, “I mean I’d say ‘In the name of Jesus I pray, Amen.”

Seemingly losing her train of thought, she finally just repeated the word “Yea” multiple times as the audience laughed.

Hudson playing coy with Taylor said, “Well I take it you enjoy the Spirit Tunnel.”

Taylor in a sarcastic tone responded, “I enjoyed the spirit. I enjoyed the tunnel.”

It’s unclear when Taylor and Pierre began dating, but fans were stunnned by their official reveal on Instagram back in March. The two shared the same black and white photo of Pierre sporting a suit while Taylor wore a gown.

At first glance, the image appears to be promo, while some considered it a publicity stunt, but as time went on, the two proved to be an actual couple. The twp were seen hugged up together at the BET Awards over the summer and Taylor also threw him a surprise birthday party in June.

Pierre also played the leading love interest for Taylor’s visual album “Escape Room,” which explores the themes of break ups, love and even lovemaking following her divorce.

Prior to dating Pierre, Taylor was married to former NBA player Iman Shumpert in 2016. They welcomed two daughters, Iman “Junie” Shumpert Jr, 9, and Rue Rose, 5, before calling it quits in 2023 after numerous accusations of cheating. Their divorce was finalized in 2024, though details about their conclusion and settlements were leaked earlier this year.

As for Pierre, not much is known about his love life before Taylor. But what is known, thanks to a post he made earlier this month, is that he has a son. Maintaining privacy, he didn’t post his child’s face. He only posted a photo of their hands pressed together and another photo of them holding hands.

In the caption, he wrote, “Sonshine,” and Taylor commented, “Da boyyyyyyyyyyyyzzzzzzz.”