‘Was About to Throw Down’: MAGA Reporter Ambushed Pelosi, Who Turned Around, Humiliated Her, and Left Her Begging for the Last Word

Don’t mess with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi! A right-wing MAGA influencer tried to corner the trailblazing former House speaker at the Capitol, shouting fabrications at her, and found out the hard way that Pelosi doesn’t abide by fools.

The influencer identified as Alison Steinberg, who works for pillow magnate Mike Lindell’s TV streaming channel Lindell TV, thought she was going to grab a gotcha moment from the veteran California Democrat, who is now in her last term in the House, and quickly learned the hard way she was no match for Pelosi.

“Hi, Congresswoman Pelosi, last time I asked you about January 6, why you turned the National Guard away on January 6, you told me to shut up, and that I was repeating Republican talking points,” Steinberg said in trying to corner Pelosi.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 11, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“I’ll tell you to shut up again, because you’re speaking lies right here,” Pelosi shot back.

Steinberg tried to tell Pelosi the congresswoman was actually admitting to turning back the Guard during the rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but the congresswoman corrected her quickly, telling Steinberg what she most likely already knows.

Then-President Donald Trump never called up the National Guard, according to a congressional investigation.

“Don’t waste your time or mine on you,” Pelosi warned the right-winger, who then took a different tack, asking why Pelosi’s filmmaker daughter was filming her on Jan. 6.

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“Why don’t you get away,” Pelosi told her, but Steinberg continued trailing the lawmaker. “These are just questions the American people want answers to,” she said.

“You know what,” Pelosi said before dropping the hatchet, “I don’t even think you’re a real journalist. You work for, like, the Pillow Man?”

“Actually, I do, and we’re very proud,” the conservative influencer persisted.

“I don’t consider that journalism. Mike the Pillow Man, that’s not journalism. I don’t have any reason to talk to you,” an exasperated Pelosi told her.

Then Steinberg snidely said, “We want to give you a free pillow.”

To which Pelosi responded, “If you’re recording this, I want people to know that you’re not a real journalist. You work for Mike the Pillow Man, and all you do is spout untruths. Get away from me.”

Steinberg couldn’t take a hint, replying, “You can insult me all you want.”

“Get away from me,” Pelosi told her again, more firmly. The interaction ended as Pelosi got into an elevator.

Social media users praised Pelosi for her savvy handling of the MAGA reporter.

“Nancy dragged her through those Capitol Hill halls and ain’t miss a beat lol,” a Threads user laughed.

Another hoped Pelosi’s response might help inspire other Democrats.

“This is the energy we need from Democrats,” Lizlamericaine wrote on Threads.

This Threads user joked, “Nancy was about to throw down.”

The 85-year-old Pelosi is retiring at the end of her current term in 2027 after four decades in Congress representing her San Francisco district. She’s been called “the most powerful woman in the history of the United States” after becoming the first woman elected as the speaker of the House.

The powerhouse of a leader has also been a sharp thorn in the side of President Donald Trump for a decade now. As the first and only woman to hold the job of speaker so far, she helped Democrats block almost every move Trump made during his first term, making him a serious lame duck president.