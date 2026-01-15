‘Put Her in Her Place!’: Ilhan Omar Lets MAGA Reporter Spiral, Then Drops a Two-Word Dismissal That Went Viral

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did not take the bait.

Instead, she let a far-right reporter unravel on camera before delivering a parting shot that ricocheted across social media.

The exchange unfolded on Jan. 13 inside the U.S. Capitol as Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, made her way down a long corridor toward the exits when a reporter from Lindell TV walked up with baseless accusations.

A Lindell TV reporter questions Rep. Ilhan Omar in the hallway of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo: Threads/ziggymarzz)

“Congresswoman, Republicans have repeatedly stated that you committed immigration fraud. Are you at all worried about a formal investigation that could perhaps lead to your deportation?”

Omar did not break stride.

“Oh, you’re one of those people,” she laughed.

“I don’t know what that means, but are you at all concerned?” the reporter pressed.

“Do I look concerned?”

As the reporter struggled to keep pace in knee-high boots, her questions shifted to an ongoing fraud investigation in Minnesota, which has drawn national attention in recent weeks despite having no connection to Omar.

“What about the Minnesota fraud hearing? You didn’t show up for that. You think you should have?” she asked.

“Why should I have?” Omar replied.

The reporter suggested Omar had an obligation to defend herself, but the congresswoman pushed back, noting that others from her state had attended. However, the questions grew more accusatory.

“There’s allegations that you’re complicit in the fraud, wouldn’t you want to show up?”

“Why would there be an allegation that I’m complicit? How would I be complicit?”

The reporter then invoked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, prompting Omar’s sharpest response of the exchange.

“Do you just ask stupid questions? This is your thing?”

The reporter cited losses of billions of dollars, which remains disputed.

“Nine billion dollars in fraud in the state of Minnesota,” she said.

“$9 billion?” Omar asked, incredulous.

“Yeah, and counting,” the reporter replied. “Probably more, honestly. You think that’s fake news or what?”

Omar kept walking but dissected the claim in real time: “That is more than half of the resources that are allocated.”

Federal investigations have uncovered multiple fraud schemes across Minnesota, led by a COVID-era meal program tied to Feeding Our Future, where prosecutors say false claims siphoned roughly $250 million and ensnared more than 75 defendants. Separate cases include a Medicaid housing program that ballooned past $100 million amid fake billing, and a smaller autism services scheme involving false claims and parent kickbacks.

The scrutiny intensified after a viral video falsely alleged widespread day care fraud, prompting a federal freeze on $185 million in child care funds despite inspectors finding no evidence of wrongdoing. Prosecutors have since floated total losses as high as $9 billion — a figure Walz disputes as inflated, even as the controversy helped drive his decision to exit the reelection race.

Meanwhile, Omar pressed the reporter to reckon with the math behind the allegations.

“So you genuinely, like, your brain has told you that it is possible for half of the resources for half our public service to like disappear is what you’re saying?”

As the reporter invoked unnamed whistleblowers and alleged retaliation, Omar responded with disbelief rather than outrage.

“Listen to yourself, though, and try to think about that for a second.”

When the reporter suggested Minnesota officials were tracking whistleblowers, Omar zeroed in on the implication.

As they neared the exit, Omar said, “All right, have a nice day,” but then turned back, just enough to land the line that made the clip explode. “Please read.”

Social media applauded Omar’s unflappability, framing her as a study in composure amid provocation.

“That’s how you deal with these ‘journalists,’” one commenter wrote on Threads.

Others focused on Omar’s restraint.

“This was a masterclass on how to calmly reply to a biased reporter.”

Another suggested the moment where the interview should have ended sooner.

“She should’ve stopped walking when she said you listen to yourself, those heels should’ve had skid marks with a u-turn”

Criticism of the reporter turned sharper.

“She’s a twatwaffle and Omar put her in her place!!!”

Others questioned Lindell TV’s credibility and presentation.

“Who is that ‘reporter’? She’s spewing all the lies and misdirection. AND, notice, low cut top, short skirt, long blond extensions….can you say ‘how to get taken ‘serious’ by the administration.”

The outlet behind the microphone added context. Lindell TV was founded by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent Trump ally who entered the race for Minnesota governor late last year, touting himself as a fixer. The fraud issue has weighed heavily on state politics, especially after Walz recently announced he would drop his reelection bid to focus on governing amid the controversy.

National figures have amplified the controversy, including President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly targeted Omar and lashed out at Minnesota’s Somali community, calling Somali immigrants “garbage” who “contribute nothing.” The remarks drew sharp backlash from state lawmakers, who accused Trump of smearing an entire community. He later ended temporary deportation protections for Somali immigrants in Minnesota, asserting without evidence that “Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State.”

On Wednesday, Trump shared a post calling for her to be “thrown out” of the country—despite her status as a U.S. citizen.

“They should be thrown out of the USA. Get it done, NOW! That includes their loser Rep. Omar, who married her brother (gross!),” Trump wrote.

The remark followed weeks of attacks, rallies where crowds chanted “Send her back!”, and Trump’s fixation on allegations tied to Minnesota’s Somali community.

Omar’s hallway encounter resonated far beyond the exchange. For many viewers, it captured something larger: the collision between conspiracy-driven media and a lawmaker unwilling to slow down for it.

As one viewer put it, “It’s a gruesome day out here, so I’ll be watching this on repeat instead of meditating this morning. This is so elegantly savage I can barely stand it.”

The reporter, however, couldn’t get enough of the tension and confronted Omar again the next day outside of the U.S. Capitol.

“Yesterday, you told me to please read when I asked you about the $9 billion fraud that you denied is happening. But I have it right here. I read, look, Chairman Comer opens here on massive fraud scandal, $9 billion,” the out-of-breath reporter says, referring to House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer.

“That’s what Comer believes because he’s as smart as you are,” Omar shot back.

The reporter then rattles off other names, but Omar interrupts: “You can have that, ma’am. I think you need to be examined because your brain has been fried in some way, and it’s not OK. I really hope you get some help. You and the Republicans here. Take care.”

As Omar walks off, leaving the reporter behind, the correspondent makes a final attempt to get one up on Omar, but flops.

“I’m sorry I can’t go through the learning centers that you’re running over in Minnesota,” she said. But I think you should perhaps read…”

“You need one of those learning centers,” Omar replied.