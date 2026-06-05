‘Needs Help’: ‘Bad Boys’ Actress Theresa Randle Allegedly Ambushed Ex After Hiding in His Closet with His Dog, Court Docs Reveal

“Bad Boys” is one of the most iconic and highest-grossing action movie franchises of all-time and solidified Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as movie stars. But one of the duo’s co-stars in the film has been struggling behind the scenes for years.

Theresa Randle, the actress who played Lawrence’s wife in the first three “Bad Boys” films, is once again at the center of shocking legal claims that have now resulted in a restraining order being filed.

Per TMZ, Randle’s ex, Dario Pallini, has filed a restraining order against the “Girl 6” star, alleging that she recently broke into his home, despite the two ending their relationship in 2024, and needs serious help for a multitude of issues.

Report reveals actress Theresa Randle was recently arrested for felony assault, a year after being spotted in a walker in Los Angeles. (Photo: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

According to court documents, Pallini said on June 1 Randle broke into his home, and when he arrived at a later time, he claims he found her “sitting in my closet with my dog” and “smoking crack.”

After telling her to leave his home, Pallini said the actress was incoherent and “began saying things that didn’t make sense” and referred to him as an “Aryan piece of sh—t.”

Pallini then called the police, which allegedly prompted Randle to allegedly throw a can, striking him in the head. Authorities arrived and she ultimately left the scene.

However, that was the second incident in the last few weeks, as Pallini’s restraining order also includes an altercation between the former couple on May 18.

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Per the documents, Pallini said he woke up that night and found Randle in his apartment.

[I could] “tell she was high because she started to clean my house and telling me that I owe her [money].”

Things escalated and Randle allegedly threatened to shoot Pallini before grabbing a medical bed pole and swung it at his head, striking him in the shoulder.

Randle was arrested during the incident.

Pallini told the judge in the case that Randle “is addicted to drugs and needs help.”

Pallini’s temporary restraining order was granted and a follow-up hearing is set for June 23.

Back in March, Randle was arrested on a felony corporal injury charge, but the case was dropped shortly afterward. She was also arrested in October 2024 for assault, but prosecutors decided not to move forward with the case.

In the midst of the mounting issues in her personal life, Randle’s role was officially recast in the fourth installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise, 2024’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” with actress Tasha Smith.

At the time, fans took to social media to express their feelings about her absence in the action-comedy classic.

“I love Tasha Smith, but why did they get rid of my girl Theresa Randle?” wrote one person on X. A second person asked, ‘Wait. Tasha Smith is replacing Theresa Randle in Bad Boys 4? WHY?”

One person offered an explanation for her recasting, writing, “Theresa Randle is sick.”

Randle’s last acting role was 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life.” As of now, she has not publicly responded to news of the restraining order.