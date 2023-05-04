‘Praying for Her Health’: Fans Are Concerned Over an Alleged Video of Theresa Randle with a Walker Following News of That Another Actress Will Reprise Her Role In ‘Bad Boys 4’

The forthcoming “Bad Boys 4 film has added a new cast member to take on a role that has been a part of the franchise since the first film was released in 1995. The first three films follow Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, who investigate the biggest crimes and drug busts in Miami.

Theresa Randle played Theresa Burnett, the loving and supportive wife of Lawrence’s character. It is currently unknown if she was scheduled to reprise her role in “Bad Boys 4.”

A day after news broke that “Why Did I Get Married?” actress Tasha Smith has now been cast in that role for the latest installment, a video reportedly showing Randle began circulating online, leaving fans concerned for her well-being.

Theresa Randle. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images; @HollywoodUnlocked/Instagram.)

On May 4, Hollywood Unlocked shared a video from Instagram user @bigdoglerdy that appears to show Randle wearing an oversized Disneyland resort sweatshirt as she sat on a walker.

The actress can be seen wearing blue latex gloves as she spoke to a young boy off camera. It’s unclear what their discussion was about. But the 16-second clip was enough to spark concern among fans who wished Randle a speedy recovery.

“This is incredibly sad. Praying for her full recovery.”

“And they just replace her like it’s nothing…”

The individual who recorded the video wrote, “On big bl this Martin Lawrence wife off bad boys man she down bad on that s—t.” Several commenters took issue with his post.

In response, one person said, “Why everybody that loose weight the first thing y’all say is drugs illness is not a thought anymore??”

A second said, “Why record her tho??? Smh Prayers to her.”

A third chimed in, stating, “And y’all better not joke about this lady! We all dealing with life! Send your prayers or keep it.”

I don't know why people are saying she's strung out but prayers to her #TheresaRandle 🎥HU https://t.co/nMG7qrd16U pic.twitter.com/7N02on2kzp — Nicole (@Nprezzed) May 4, 2023

Before “Bad Boys,” Randle appeared in series and films such as “A Different World,” “Seinfeld,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Malcolm X,” “CB4,” “Sugar Hill,” Spike Lee‘s “Girl 6,” and more.

She landed other roles after “Bad Boys,” appearing in “Space Jam” as Michael Jordan’s wife, and as singer Natalie Cole in the docudrama “Living’ for Love: The Natalie Cole Story.”

Randle is married to Timothy Brown, who goes by his rap alias Father MC. They have no social media accounts and have kept details about their relationship and marriage private for years.