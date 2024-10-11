‘Praying for Her’: Former ‘Bad Boy’ Actress Theresa Randle, Last Publicly Seen on Skid Row, Reportedly Arrested Following Violent Altercation

More than a year after “Bad Boys” actress Theresa Randle was seen in an alarming video, it seems she had found herself in trouble with the law.

A recent report revealed that Randle was arrested on Monday, Oct. 7, on a felony assault charge linked to an incident days earlier.

TMZ first reported that police were called to a home in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, Oct. 5, after Randle allegedly assaulted someone inside.

Randle portrayed Theresa Burnett, the on-screen wife of Martin Lawrence in the first three movies in the “Bad Boys” franchise.

Actor Theresa Randle was arrested for felony assault, a year after being spotted in a walker in Los Angeles. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

This arrest comes months after she was replaced by actress Tasha Smith in the fourth film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and a year after Randle was seen using a walker in public, sparking concerns about her health.

According to the outlet, the “Malcolm X” star was not at the scene when authorities initially arrived. However, two days later, police were called again, with reports not only of a possible domestic violence incident but also that the California native might have violated a restraining order preventing her from being near someone in the home.

When police returned on Monday, Randle was present and arrested, though TMZ notes she did not cooperate with law enforcement during her apprehension or booking.

The news shocked fans when TMZ posted the story on Instagram.

One fan commented, “That’s Marcus’ wife from Bad Boys,” while another expressed disbelief, saying, “Not my Girl 6.”

A few fans joked about her standing on business, writing, “Ol’ Ressa said: Don’t play wit it! Naw but fo’real WHO she beat up?” and poking fun of her hit movie and the hit cop series theme song, “Bad Boys Bad Boys what cha gonna do when they come for you.”

While some fans lightened the mood with humor, others showed concern for Randle’s well-being.

One fan mentioned her health challenges from 2023, commenting, “Wasn’t she in a wheelchair last time we saw her?” Another echoed these concerns, writing, “Praying for her mental health.”

Some speculated whether Randle’s physical health might be affecting her current circumstances.

When footage of her using a walker circulated last year, few knew the extent of her condition. This might have been a factor in why she wasn’t brought back to reprise her role in the latest Lawrence and Will Smith film. The movie made $404,207,562 worldwide in theaters, according to Box Office Mojo.

I don't know why people are saying she's strung out but prayers to her #TheresaRandle 🎥HU https://t.co/nMG7qrd16U pic.twitter.com/7N02on2kzp — Nicole (@Nprezzed) May 4, 2023

Despite the current legal situation, it’s believed that Randle’s legal troubles may not be as severe as they initially seemed.

She appeared in court on Wednesday, Oct. 9, where her case was dropped, TMZ reports its sources said. This outcome has provided some relief for fans concerned about the future of the “Beverly Hills Cop” star, who was a staple of ’90s cinema.

Randle, once celebrated for her stunning beauty and dynamic performances, remains in the public eye for reasons far from the glitz of Hollywood.

While the details of her recent struggles remain unclear, the hope is that she will navigate these challenges with the strength she has always displayed on screen throughout her career.