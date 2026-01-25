‘Nooo’: Will Smith Reportedly Rescued After Being Trapped Beneath Arctic Ice While Filming

Will Smith thought he was documenting another extreme moment for his new docuseries until a dive at the North Pole nearly cost him his life.

At 57, the actor and entertainer has spent the last few years steadily re-entering public life, often under intense scrutiny. The National Geographic original series “Pole to Pole” follows Smith across the globe as he takes on physically demanding challenges in some of the world’s harshest environments, framing the series as both an adventure project and a personal endurance test.

Will Smith’s rescued after being trapped under ice . (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)



‘Will, Come On Bro’: Will Smith’s Tour Recap Under Fire as Fans Zoom In and Spot Something Strange

The moment didn’t begin as a crisis. It was one of several extreme challenges planned for the project, which follows Smith as he takes on physically demanding experiences around the world. The goal was straightforward: scuba dive beneath Arctic ice as part of a tightly coordinated operation designed to capture the scale and danger of the environment on camera.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Smith explained that the dive took place at the North Pole, where the ice above can be up to 10 feet thick.

“If I get out of here, I’m only gonna do black stuff from here on out.”



-Will Smith after he accidentally pulled his mask off while diving in an upside down ice mountain range and nearly drowned 😭 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/sBTqsGNWzd — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 21, 2026

“We went scuba diving at the North Pole, right? So, we did a dive under the ice,” he said.

Once submerged, Smith and the team traveled about 40 yards away from the entry point. “It’s like an upside-down ice mountain range,” he added.

Minutes into the dive, the calm evaporated.

“We went under, and I start hearing, ‘Abort dive! Abort dive! Abort!’” Smith recalled. When he attempted to ascend, expecting open water, he instead hit solid ice.

Smith said he immediately focused on calming himself down, reminding himself that he was tethered and needed to pull his way back to the hole. In the process, he made a critical error, saying, “I grabbed and accidentally pulled my mask off.”

For a brief moment, Smith was exposed beneath solid ice, one of the most dangerous scenarios a diver can face. He said he quickly put the mask back on and worked to control his breathing, talking himself through the panic as it threatened to take over.

Humor followed as a survival tool.

“I was like, ‘If I get out of here, I’m only going to do Black stuff from here on out,’” Smith joked. “I promise Lord! African-American behavior from here on out!”

Help eventually came from above. Smith said he felt someone grab his tether and start pulling him back to safety. When he realized he was no longer in danger, the fear gave way to something else.

“When I realized I was good, I just relaxed,” he said, describing how sunlight filtered through the ice. “Whoever’s up there, don’t let go of my tether!”

When Fallon shared the clip online, YouTube commenters reacted instantly.

“The ice driving story was insane,” one viewer wrote.

Another admitted, “I almost had a claustrophobic panic attack listening to the ice diving. Hell nooo.”

A more reflective comment read, “I’m glad to see Will Smith back. One mistake should not define a lifetime of work or a person’s worth… he’s so funny!”

Others couldn’t resist the callback to the disgraced 2022 Oscar moment where he slapped host Chris Rock for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I heard Chris Rock had a near-death experience once too,” one person joked, as another added, “Should’ve slap the ice.”

The reactions arrive as Smith continues to balance risk, visibility, public judgment, and his place as a multi-hyphenate entertainer.

During summer 2025, he returned to the stage for a European tour tied to his music, documenting the run online and inviting fans back into his world. Some tour clips sparked fresh debate, with viewers zooming in, questioning details, and reigniting criticism just as quickly as praise. Some said he used AI to populate the audience at the shows.

That constant scrutiny helps explain why moments like the North Pole dive hits differently now. Between extreme filming, the physical demands of touring, and a public still measuring him against the slap heard around the world, Smith remains in motion even when the margin for error feels thin.