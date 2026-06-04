‘Time for You to Stop’: Trump Freedom 250 Chaos Explodes as C+C Music Factory Co-Founder Declares War on Frontman Freedom Williams In Shocking Legal Move

Donald Trump has spent years insisting that the Black community supports him.

But Black celebrities who publicly aligned themselves with him — including Chrisette Michele, Nelly, and Snoop Dogg — quickly learned that support can come with a price.

Now, Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration is struggling to keep its lineup intact.

Several Black entertainers have decided they want no part of an event associated with the likes of Trump.

And one might be facing legal trouble over the matter.

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Days after defending his decision to perform at Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration, Freedom Williams, former C+C Music Factory frontman, is facing a threat much bigger than fans canceling him.

The timing could not be worse.

‘Take. His. Phone. Away:’ Trump Loses It After Artists Walk Out on Festival — Sends a Petty Message and Drops Pic to Show They Were Never at His Level

‘OMG’: Trump’s 250th Bash Starts Falling Apart as Bands Drop Like Flies— You Won’t Believe What Organizers Allegedly Said to Get Them to Perform

What was originally promoted as a Washington concert series quickly became a political flashpoint. Young MC publicly stated he believed the event would be nonpartisan. The Commodores later stressed that they do not publicly affiliate with political parties.

Before long, Morris Day & The Time, Martina McBride, and Bret Michaels had also distanced themselves. Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan announced this week he’s ducking out on the festival.

While performers continued to abandon the event, Freedom Williams and a handful of artists chose to remain.

In a profanity-filled video, the rapper insisted his appearance was not a Trump endorsement.

C+C Music Factory's Freedom Williams says he's not dropping out of Freedom 250 and the Great American State Fair, says most of his audience are white Trump voters and he will NOT be told what to do. pic.twitter.com/5DKAXvW693 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) May 29, 2026

“I don’t f—k with Trump. I don’t give a f—k about Trump … I’m from New York. I know the n—ga. I know the type of f—king anarchy he creates,” Williams said while sitting on his household commode.

The rapper argued he was performing to support his family, and social media pressure would not change his mind.

“The day I let you motherf –kers tell me what to do is the day I die… I do not live for none of you n—gas,” he blasted.

Then he doubled down with wild comments about historic villainous leaders, which caught the attention of C+C Music Factory co-founder Robert Clivillés.

Clivillés responded with a lengthy social media post reigniting a years-long dispute over the group’s name and legacy.

“Allegedly, it’s time for the estate of David Cole and Robert Clivillés to Federally sue Freedom Williams for defamation of character and the mis-use of the C&C Music Factory that was created and represents the personal names of Clivilles & Cole with Racial Discriminatory, Bigotry, Xenophobic, Prejudiced, Ethnic, racial discrimination and Hate speech,” the producer wrote.

Clivillés argued Williams was misrepresenting a brand he and Cole built.

“It’s time for him to stop misrepresenting a name he never had any business trademarking in the first place,” he said before issuing a stern warning. “There’s more; it’s time for you to stop my bro.”

He demanded Williams: “Drop our name voluntarily or go down in the flames of your stupidity.” Clivillés ended the post: “The Real C&C Music Factory.”

Many sided with The Real C&C Music Factory, as Clivillés put it on Facebook.

“Things that make you go hmmm. GTFOH ‘Freedom Williams’ without a C in sight,” one supporter wrote. Another commenter questioned Williams’ connection to the group’s legacy.

“Trademark law is complicated and Freedom Williams pulled a snake move but the real ones know who C&C Music Factory is. I never heard of F*W Music Factory,” the person wrote.

Others focused on Williams’ viral bathroom video, writing, “Imagine being so irrelevant that you’d sit on a toilet for click bait! Sad af. He disgraced us!!!”

Looking at the drama, one comment read, “Sounds like an episode of Unsung! This happens to many bands, somebody takes over the trademark and uses it without other band members. Did Robert mention what to do with the name and branding once he passed?”

The irony is difficult to miss.

Williams emerged as one of the most vocal defenders of his decision to stay attached to Freedom 250 after others walked away. Within days, controversy followed.

Rapper Flo Rida weathered online criticism and smiled without backing down. Vanilla Ice confirmed he was still in.

Rather than scramble for replacements, organizers decided to lean into the president’s star power.

Reports claim Trump will personally headline the June 24 opening ceremony on the National Mall.

“As the visionary behind the Great American State Fair, we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24 in an opening ceremony celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” organizers said.

Now, instead of promoting a concert, Williams is defending his reputation, fighting critics online, and facing a public legal threat from one of the men who helped build the very brand he plans to bring to Trump’s stage.