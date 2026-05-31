‘Man…He is Gone’: Trump Goes Off the Rails After His Sneaky Move Blows Up in His Face — Then Fans Zoom In and Catch the ‘Lie’ He Thought Slipped Through

Donald Trump has spent decades surrounding himself with celebrities.

From athletes and actors to rappers and reality stars, Trump has always understood the value of star power. But if there is one thing he appears to believe more than the power of celebrity, it is that he is the biggest celebrity in the room.

President Donald Trump and Eric Trump’s latest golf outing sparked online speculation after both men were seen walking away from the viewing area. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

That may explain why Trump did not scramble for replacement performers after a growing list of artists abandoned the Trump-linked Freedom 250 celebration. Instead, the president decided to become the headliner himself.

Days after several acts distanced themselves from the Great American State Fair, organizers announced Trump will headline the opening ceremony on June 24 on Washington’s National Mall.

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The event is part of the celebrations marking America’s 250th birthday. What began as a star-studded entertainment showcase is now looking much more like a Trump rally with musical guests.

Freedom250 confirmed the news on Saturday.

“As the visionary behind the Great American State Fair, we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24 in an opening ceremony celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said, according to Y! Entertainment.

The announcement followed a public exodus from the lineup. Martina McBride, Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, The Commodores, and Bret Michaels all distanced themselves from the event. Several claimed they were tricked into believing the celebration was nonpartisan.

The Commodores summed up their position in a brief statement: “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans.”

Trump responded by blasting the departing performers. He tried to rewrite the narrative by claiming he wanted to cancel the event himself. In a lengthy rant, Trump blasted the performers as “overpriced singers” with “boring” music before announcing plans to turn the concert into a giant MAGA event.

He also bizarrely compared the situation to his involvement with the Kennedy Center, falsely framing it as a decision he made to walk away.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain. Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center,” Trump posted on TruthSocial.

In reality, a federal judge ruled against him in the ongoing Kennedy Center dispute, dealing a major blow to his attempt to reshape the institution. Critics online quickly mocked Trump’s meltdown, accusing him of lashing out after being embarrassed by the public fallout and rejected by the very celebrity culture he has spent decades trying to control.

The president also promised supporters he would “give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”

Fans quickly responded.

“He didn’t cancel any involvement. He was canceled. He’d make the Kennedy Center great, just like the East Wing. FDT.”

“Have him spell obfuscation on live TV. $busted.”

“Man…he is gone gone.”

The drama has revived memories of Trump’s struggles attracting mainstream entertainers during both inaugurations.

Back in 2017, several performers declined invitations connected to inauguration festivities. Jennifer Holliday initially agreed before withdrawing amid backlash. Elton John, Moby, and Garth Brooks also stayed away. Ironically, the group Kiss also declined, only for the group to accept a Kennedy honor in 2025 from the MAGA leader.

The same issue resurfaced in 2025. While some artists participated, many others publicly distanced themselves from inauguration events.

The latest controversy has also reopened conversations about who gets punished for associating with Trump.

Chrisette Michele remains one of the most cited examples. Her inauguration performance sparked intense criticism and years of scrutiny. Yet artists such as Nelly and Snoop Dogg have faced backlash without suffering the same long-term damage to their careers.

Another artist caught in political controversy this year was TLC singer Chilli. The singer recently denied supporting MAGA after campaign records showed donations tied to Republican causes. Chilli later said she misunderstood where the money was going and reaffirmed her support for Barack and Michelle Obama.

Not everyone is backing away from Freedom 250.

Vanilla Ice remains committed to performing. Flo Rida has not announced any plans to withdraw. When one Instagram user asked, “Performing for Trump? Why??” the rapper responded with laughing emojis.

Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory also plans to perform. Williams has insisted he is not appearing because of Trump. Instead, he says he refuses to let online critics pressure him into canceling appearances.

Freedom250 organizers continue to reject claims that the event is partisan.

“The Great American State Fair is a celebration of all Americans, and Freedom 250 remains fully committed to delivering a once-in-a-lifetime experience that brings every corner of this country together on the National Mall,” spokeswoman Rachel Reisner said.

Yahoo! Entertainment readers were unconvinced.

“So now all of a sudden since they decided not to perform for you they’re all ‘third rate’ artists now,” one reader wrote. Another asked, “Just a thought, if Trump thinks the performers who refuse to go to his rally are third rate, why did he choose them in the first place?”

A third added, “The man is pathetic. And everyone who supports him is too.”

One commenter joked, “I bet Kid Rock, Jason Alden and Scott Baio are available to perform.” Another reader wrote, “There is not one single artist listed that I would care to see.” One final commenter called the event “the biggest joke in USA history.”

For Trump, however, the criticism may not matter.

The celebrity lineup may have gotten smaller. But if history is any guide, Trump likely believes the biggest name was always going to be on the marquee.