‘She Picked Peace’: Actress Jenifer Lewis Says One Remark Was the Final Straw That Ended Her Engagement to One of Her Four Fiancés

If Broadway actress Jenifer Lewis is telling a story, you can bet that listeners will be hooked.

The 69-year-old Hollywood entertainer has been acting in TV shows and films since the 1980s.

Whether the role is big or small, Lewis does her part to enthrall an audience with her vibrancy and comedic timing.

Jennifer Lewis reveals why she called off engagement from man because of a tree. (Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

The “Black-ish” star brought that same energy to an interview, where she made a shocking confession about why she ended her engagement.

In previous interviews, Lewis revealed that she’s been engaged four times but has never fully sealed the deal with any of the men.

Without naming the men, she said she was “too young” when she got engaged to the first man at age 19. The second man just didn’t work out, and the third man “was so damaged.”

But what she said about the fourth man caught everyone’s attention.

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On June 23, Lewis appeared as a guest on the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” where she shared the root cause of her split with one of her anonymous fiancés.

She said, “You know people joke about that tree story about that man — one of my fiancés who looked at me. We were in the car and I saw a beautiful tree that bloomed the color pink. It was gorgeous.”

Lewis recalled saying, “‘Oh my god … that a beautiful tree.’”

Keke Palmer knew she had met her match when Jenifer Lewis explained why she ended an engagement over a tree and went OFF on people criticizing her standards and non-negotiables in relationships 😭💀👀



“Nothing is non-negotiable, I don’t negotiate SH-T… you be nice, have a good… pic.twitter.com/QBGD6Fjh7n — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) June 23, 2026

Lewis said it was her then-fiancé’s quick reaction that made her give him the boot.

“And he said,” she continued, “‘You say that about every tree.’”

“The sh-t was over instantly. And everybody talking about, ‘Oh, Jenifer Lewis broke off an engagement because of a tree.’ B-tch, you know that had to build.”

She said she saw it as someone “eating at your joy,” which didn’t work for her at the time.

Lewis said at the time she was writing her book, “Walking in My Joy: In These Streets,” which was released in 2022.

She later clarified, “I want y’all to know I didn’t break off a relationship because he said one thing bad about nature, but truly with me you get one shot to insult nature. B-tch, the trees give us the oxygen to breathe. What is wrong with you?”

When Palmer asked about any non-negotiables, Lewis responded with her spunky attitude.

“Nothing is non-negotiable with me. I don’t negotiate,” she admitted. “You come in, you tell the truth, you be nice, and have a good time or go the f-ck home. Life’s too short.”

Fans online reacted to Lewis’s story with excitement. One person said, “She didn’t just send boundaries…She set final boss rules. If it’s peace or chaos, she already picked peace.”

Another person who felt where she was coming from wrote, “I understand her. Some people just suck the joy out of a room, and after a while it gets frustrating and exhausting.”

A third person added, “I hate joy killers and some people always want to kill your light… don’t let them.”

A few people challenged her approach, including one who said, “Love her down, but if she don’t negotiate sh-t, doesn’t that make everything non-negotiable?”

Others who disagreed wrote, “She’s exhausting,” and “Well HE dodged a bullet!!”

Jenifer Lewis talked to Keke Palmer about her s-x addiction and how has SLEPT with 63 different men, she says she never knew it was a problem and she wish she had known her body was a temple, she reveals she started to REALIZE when the AIDS epidemic hit💀😭



“I slept with 63 men… pic.twitter.com/cJKWlcfAVr — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) June 24, 2026

In addition to revealing that she had been engaged four times, Lewis also reflected on her active dating life.

She also admitted that she had intimate relationships with 63 men before one pivotal moment changed her perspective.

“It wasn’t until when life got real and the AIDS epidemic hit where I went ‘wait a minute.’ There’s got to be more to life than just me clawing at the void of who am I and what am I?” Lewis thought.

While she has no shame about that chapter of her life, she acknowledged that she now wishes she had recognized sooner that her body was a temple.