‘That Man Is Fine: Marlon Wayans’ Surprising Pick for the Most Attractive Wayans Brother Shocks KeKe Palmer, Sparks Heated Fan Debate

Marlon Wayans believes his older brother, Shawn Wayans, is the most attractive member of his generation of the iconic Hollywood family.

Both Marlon, 53, and Shawn, 54, became household names after starring in the classic 1990s television series “In Living Color” and “The Wayans Bros.”

The two also starred together in movies such as 1996’s “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” 2000’s “Scary Movie,” and 2004’s “White Chicks.”

Throughout their respective careers, TV and movie viewers have often compared Marlon and Shawn’s comedic talents and good looks. One of those siblings gave his take on the latter debate.

Comedy legend Marlon Wayans ignites online debate by claiming his older brother is the “finest” member of their iconic family. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Marlon recently appeared on the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast. At one point, Palmer offered her guest high praise and re-ignited a years-old argument online.

“You’ve always been the finest, funniest, my favorite Wayans. That’s the fact,” Palmer, 31, admitted. Without hesitating, Marlon quickly responded, “Shawn is definitely the finest.”

The Primetime Emmy Award winner pushed back on Marlon insisting that Shawn was the most attractive member of the Wayans clan by saying, “No, he was not. He just had some abs.”

In response, Marlon joked, “If I was a girl, I’d be like, ‘Marlon makes me laugh, but I’m going to f–k Shawn.” Palmer burst into laughter before mentioning provocative reports about the love life of 64-year-old Damon Wayans.

“But I heard that Damon is the one stealing people’s girls,” Palmer host quipped, referring to the veteran actor confessing to dating the same woman as his nephew, Craig Wayans, the son of Diedre Wayans.

Marlon then explained, “Damon had dated one girl that my nephew had dated. He actually fell in love. It was one girl that Craig was talking to, but he wasn’t in love with her. Damon actually fell in love.”

A clip of Marlon complimenting Shawn as the “finest” Wayans brother made its way to the That Grape Juice’s Instagram page, and fans shared their opinion on which brother was the most good-looking.

“Shawn was in [the] 90s but Marlon definitely grew into his [finest]. That man is fine [as f–l],” one woman declared. A reply read, “After the third season of ‘The Wayans Bros.,’ Marlon became the finest, lol.”

A third person wrote, “It’s interesting. Both Marlon and Shawn are equally attractive. However, Shawn’s aesthetic was premier ’90s fine’ with his style/grooming choices. [Versus] Marlon’s (now) rugged look.”

“No, Damon is the finest,” another Wayans fan insisted, leading to a reply that read, “This is the only right answer.” Someone else co-signed that sentiment, adding, “Damon is definitely the finest.”

Additionally, one poster proclaimed, “Shawn is fine, but Damon is grown and sexy.” However, Shawn got some negative feedback when a commenter stated, “He was never my type. I preferred Marlon.” Yet another woman maintained, “For me it was always Damon and Marlon.”

While being at the center of internet discourse in 2025, the Wayans family has been entertaining the world for nearly five decades. Keenen Ivory Wayans, 67, opened the door for his younger brothers and sisters after breaking out on his own in the 1980s.

Keenen acted in and directed the 1988 blaxploitation parody “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.” The movie’s cast also featured Damon as well as their sisters Kim Wayans and Nadia Wayans. Plus, Shawn and Marlon had small roles in the film.

“In Living Color” debuted in 1990. The groundbreaking Fox sketch comedy program brought Keenen, Damon, Kim, Marlon, and Shawn to television screens nationwide until the Wayans walked away from the Keenen-created show by the fifth season.

After reportedly clashing with Fox executives over creative issues and syndication rights, Keenen parted ways with the show in 1992. Marlon and Damon followed in 1993. Shawn and Kim left later that year.

“I remember when we left ‘In Living Color’ because Fox was syndicating the show and it was hurting Keenen’s pockets. Keenen was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t gonna do this to me.’ My family said, ‘F—k this money.’ And we all left ‘In Living Color,’” Marlon recalled in 2024.

The WB network began airing “The Wayans Bros.” with Marlon and Shawn in 1995. The sitcom ran for five seasons, ending in 1999. Marlon has also appeared on television shows such as the self-titled “Marlon” comedy and the “Bel-Air” drama.

His filmography contains performances in motion pictures like “Above the Rim,” “Requiem for a Dream,” “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” and “A Haunted House.” The father of three played a central part in the upcoming Jordan Peele-produced “Him” horror movie.