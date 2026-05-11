‘Wait, What?’: Trump’s Reflecting Pool Ignites More Fury as D.C. Residents Discover Another Unqualified Hire After His Meltdown at a Reporter

For Washingtonians, President Trump’s renovations signal a larger battle over the city’s future. Locals fear these plans accelerate the erasure of “Chocolate City,” further stripping D.C. of its soulful, historic Black culture.

For years, D.C. residents have watched gentrification and noise crackdowns erode the city’s local culture. Now, some fear his latest renovation is statrting to look more like a luxury resort.

Trump’s blue reflecting pool makeover is angering D.C. locals who say he’s turning “Chocolate City” into a flashy resort-style version of Washington.(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)



Now, many see the blue-painted resurfacing of the historic Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool—the site of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech—as the latest offense, fearing the landmark now resembles a gaudy luxury resort.

Trump is facing backlash for resurfacing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with an “American flag blue” coating as part of a makeover for the nation’s 250th birthday.

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Critics, including locals and preservationists, blasted the redesign as gaudy, accusing him of reshaping a sacred public space to match the aesthetic of his private luxury hotels.

“I was on flight out of DCA last week and we flew over the beginning of the blue paint. It does look ridiculous,” one person commented. Someone else wrote, “He wants everything to look like a hotel. A cheap, gaudy hotel.” A third comment read, “Omg… he’s making DC into Mar a Lago!!!”

“He’s turning my birthplace into Vegas,” someone else added, as another quipped, “This looks ridiculous honestly.”

This looks ridiculous honestly. pic.twitter.com/Y3GETScoJG — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) May 10, 2026

Trump initially claimed the makeover would cost $2 million and finish within a week. Reports now say the price could climb to nearly $6.9 million after the administration pushed through a no-bid emergency contract.

The work, according to The New York Times, went to Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a company Trump once praised as his trusted “pool guy” tied to his Trump National Golf Club located in Sterling, Virginia.

Critics say the once-iconic reflecting pool is becoming another example of Trump “draining” taxpayer money instead of the swamp. Others were outraged at yet another unqualified hire near the White House.

“What he did was give the contract to his buddy for 7 million, and the guy probably subcontracted it to an experienced company for 4 million,” suggested one Facebook user. “Basically, laying in the cut for doing absolutely nothing. The graft and corruption is right out in the open,” they continued.

Another said, “Wait. What?! No bidding on the job??? I can hardly believe something is underhanded here!”

Many residents say the makeover reflects Trump’s attempts to reshape the city in his own image while ignoring its history and culture. He called it “a filthy capital” and had a meltdown when ABC reporter Rachel Scott asked about his changes.

“The place was a disgusting place. The Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial. and if you would have walked down this pond,” Trump stated on May 8. He took credit for the “11 or 12 truck loads of garbage” that were removed out of the water after sitting “there for years.”

🚨 NOW: Liberals are LOSING THEIR MINDS after President Trump posted how beautiful the new USA flag blue Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will look



They hate nice things — and preferred he let the algae and goose poop sit in the pool!



Trump nailed it: “Why would I bother taking… pic.twitter.com/NwJVVrG6PE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

This remark was likely a jab at the images of algae and debris outside the Lincoln Memorial circulating online over the years.

“Such a stupid question you ask,” Trump snapped at Scott. “And you say why are you fixing it up? Because you can understand dirt baby better than I can but I don’t allow it. “

“You say why would I bother taking 11 or 12 truckloads of filth in front of the Lincoln Monument? A question like that is a disgrace to our country,” Trump blasted.

Critics said the posts reinforced their belief that he treats historic landmarks like branding opportunities. Tour guide Jalisa Cater, a fifth-generation Washingtonian, told NPR that tourists were disappointed to learn the pool drained during peak travel season.

Last week, crews drained the 2,030-foot reflecting pool and filled the National Mall with traffic cones, heavy equipment, and portable toilets. Workers sprayed blue coating across the bottom while tourists snapped photos of the unusual scene.

The controversy also revived Trump’s longtime fixation with former President Barack Obama.

Days before construction began, Trump shared side-by-side images comparing the reflecting pool under Obama and his planned redesign. One image labeled “Hussein Obama” showed murky water. The “Trump” version featured bright blue water and the words “Coming Soon.”

Many online continued to blast the president, saying blue pool and all, he is still second to the Harvard grad.

“Whatever Trump did today, Obama did it better. For one thing, Obama didn’t ruin the reflecting pool. And whatever Trump did yesterday, Obama did it better. And the day before yesterday, and so on. Trump is a failure in business and government,” one person tweeted.

Another incident added more attention to the already controversial project. Vandals spray-painted “86 47” near the reflecting pool shortly before Trump’s AI posting spree. Authorities quickly covered the graffito and launched an investigation.

Washington residents say the issue is bigger than one construction project. Some see it as Trump’s lack of understanding of the emotional connection locals have to its landmarks.

Still, online, many people believe the makeover reflects Trump’s governing style itself: flashy, expensive, attention-grabbing, and deeply divisive. Trump’s patriotic facelift has become another political culture war — this time over one of America’s most historic spaces.