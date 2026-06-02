Peabo Bryson, R&B Vocalist and Disney Singer of ‘A Whole New World,’ Dies at 75; Melba Moore, Comic Loni Love and More Pay Tribute

Grammy winner and legendary vocalist Peabo Bryson has died at the age of 75.

The legendary singer behind classic Disney film hits like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Whole New World” passed away days after suffering a stroke on Sunday.

Bryson’s family confirmed the news to Variety and other outlets, acknowledging his astonishing voice and career that has moved generations.

Two-time Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson dies at age 75. (Photos by John Atashian/Getty Images; peabobryson2/Instagram)

“With broken hearts and profound sadness, the family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, announces his passing,” read the statement from his family.

“He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

It continued, “We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

Born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, he launched his solo career with the release of his debut album, “Peabo,” in 1976.

He scored some of the biggest duets of the past four decades, including “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and the Grammy winner “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle.

rest in peace peabo bryson who gave us this masterpiece of a song with the incredible celine dion 🥀❤️ pic.twitter.com/H9JWsmjhLv — bradley ꕤ (@bradleyberdecia) June 2, 2026

While younger listeners may know him as the voice behind some of Disney’s biggest love songs, many fans argue his greatest legacy lies in the decades of R&B classics that came first.

His catalog also includes romantic staples such as “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” “You’re Looking Like Love to Me,” and “As Long as There’s Christmas.”

Long before Disney turned him into the king of movie ballads, Bryson spent years climbing the charts with soulful hits like “Feel the Fire,” “Reaching for the Sky,” and “I’m So Into You,” earning a loyal fan base well before mainstream audiences discovered him.

Bryson racked up five career gold albums, including three in a row from 1978–79, and paired with Roberta Flack and Natalie Cole for some of the era’s most beloved duets.

Other hits include “Can You Stop the Rain,” “Show and Tell,” and “I’m So Into You.”

Bryson released “Stand for Love” in 2018 with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and his final album, “Grace,” arrived in 2026.

But his classics still have a hold on fans decades later.

“My favorite Disney movie is Aladdin and this is my favorite Disney song. It was also the song to our wedding video. Love it!,” said a woman about a clip of Bryson singing “A Whole New World.”

Fans began flooding social media timelines, expressing their hurt over Bryson’s passing while paying homage to the decades of music he left behind.

“Unbelievably heartbreaking. Rest in peace. My condolences to his family.”

“What???? Oh no!! … and we were praying he pulled through.”

“There will NEVER be another.”

Rest in Power, thank you for the decades of wonderful music.”

“R. I.P Mr. Bryson I love your music.”

Singer and actress Melba Moore shared a sad face emoji online in response to the shocking news of losing Bryson.

Comedian Loni Love shared a sweet story about a 2025 encounter with Bryson on a cruise last summer.

“He shared incredible stories, spoke passionately about his music, and had such a deep love for his craft. I am so grateful to have had that special moment with him,” she wrote.

She also posted a video of Bryson singing in a white blazer to a crowd of adoring fans singing along.

“To his beautiful wife, son, and entire family, please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Peabo’s legacy will live on forever through his timeless music and the countless lives he touched. My deepest condolences to everyone who loved him,” Loni concluded.

Bryson leaves behind his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson; their son, Robert, 8; his adult daughter, Linda Bryson; and three grandchildren. The family recently gathered for his 75th birthday dinner in April.

According to Variety, details about a celebration of life and funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Across a career spanning six decades, Bryson’s warm tenor remained unmistakable — a voice that made millions feel celebrated, cherished, and seen.